The Laramie Amateur Hockey Club teams continued to march toward the end of the regular season last weekend with all six Outlaws teams in action across Wyoming.
COVID-19 disruptions throughout the season meant a few teams won’t play a full 20-game league schedule because of difficulties with rescheduling games. Despite the challenges, league play has continued around the state and the Wyoming Amateur Hockey League’s state championship tournaments are expected as planned from Feb. 19 through March 7.
To accommodate COVID-19 attendance limits, the Laramie Ice & Event Center provides livestream for home games on its Facebook page.
19U Girls (2-14-4)
Laramie’s 19U Girls team traveled to Rock Springs to face a Rock Springs/Douglas combined team (3-13-2). The Laramie girls lost a close 2-1 game on Friday evening, and dropped the Saturday morning game 7-2.
Emmaline Randall scored the Outlaws’ only goal (unassisted) on Friday. Lola Lewis (unassisted) and Mia Lewis (assist Lola Lewis) found the back of the net on Saturday. Emily Bresnahan had 28 saves on Friday, and Zoey White, in her first game as goalie, had 14 stops on Saturday.
The 19U Girls will next play in the Wyoming State Tournament Feb. 19-21 in Pinedale.
18U High School (11-3-3)
The Laramie 18U High School team hosted the Park County Ice Cats from Cody on Friday and Saturday, earning a 7-1 and 7-0 sweep against the winless Ice Cats.
On Friday, Outlaws goals came from Erron Hilton (two), Aaron Gallant (two), Ryann Zafft, Jace Moniz and Canon Randall. Assists went to Joe Eckert (two), Evan Heck (two), Yvonne Durfee, Gallant, Moniz and Caleb Swallow.
Saturday’s game featured scoring from Moniz, who tallied a hat trick, Zafft (two), Gallant and Heck. Assists went to Gallant (two), Heck, Moniz and Zafft. Laramie goalie Drake Crawford had a combined 44 saves for the two games.
14U Bantam Green (5-13-2)
After traveling to take on Gillette Black (11-6-1), the Laramie Bantam Green team dropped Saturday’s game 7-4. Despite a third-period comeback, the Outlaws fell short on Sunday morning 4-3.
Seth Becker led Laramie on Saturday, recording a hat trick before the second period was over (Carson Moniz assisted on two goals and Kaige Schriner assisted on the third). James Durfee added an unassisted goal.
On Sunday, Bode Winn’s first period goal (assists Ryle Hamilton and Durfee) was Laramie’s lone tally until Schriner (assist Emily Bresnahan) and Becker (assist Durfee) scored in the third period. Outlaws’ goalie Ashton Hepworth made a combined 57 saves.
14U Bantam Black (1-14-1)
The Laramie Bantam Black team hosted the third-ranked Douglas Ice Cats (15-2-1), losing both games. Outlaws’ goalie Kyler Montez kept busy, making 85 saves in the 9-0 and 14-0 losses.
12U Peewee (5-13-2)
The Laramie 12U Peewee team traveled to Jackson for a four-game weekend, losing two to Jackson’s undefeated A team (16-0-0) 18-1 and 13-0. The Outlaws fared better against Jackson Red (0-14-2) with a 3-3 tie and a 5-0 win.
Jackson Rehor’s unassisted goal was Laramie’s only score on Friday night, while Ethan Candelaria had 32 saves in net. The Outlaws were kept off the board on Saturday morning with Sebastian Borjas making 24 saves in net.
Facing Jackson’s Red team on Saturday afternoon, Laramie goals came from Rehor (unassisted), Aiden Pepe’s first goal of the season (unassisted) and Sebastian Borjas (assist Paisley Chadwell). Candelaria made 20 saves in the net.
The Outlaws were led Sunday morning by Gabe Leibovitz (two goals, both unassisted), Rehor (unassisted, and an assist from Josiah Pracheil) and Liam Lotzer (assist Oscar Dillon). Borjas made 16 saves for the shutout win.
10U Squirt (0-19-1)
Laramie’s Squirt team hosted the 10U Red team from Jackson (4-12-0), losing two close games 2-1 and 6-5.
Outlaws’ Quintyn Pertuso scored (unassisted) in Saturday game, while Danile MacClugage made 22 saves.
Laramie erupted for five goals on Sunday morning, including two from Dane Meuller (assist Bois Messersmith, and Jaret Habel and Messersmith), two from Messersmith (from MacClugage and from Roxy Janzen) and MacClugage unassisted. Hunter Trefren kept the game close with 24 saves for the Outlaws.