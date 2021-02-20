The Laramie Amateur Hockey Club is in the final stages of the regular season with a couple of teams finishing the schedule before the postseason begins.
The Outlaws Bantam Black 14U (14 and under) team had four makeup road games last weekend at Rock Springs to complete the 20-game Wyoming Amateur Hockey League (WAHL) regular season. The Laramie 18U High School team had one more game on Friday.
The WAHL state playoffs began Friday in Pinedale for the Girls 19U and will go through Sunday. The 18U High School will be in Casper and the 12U Peewee will be in Gillette Feb. 26-28. The 10U Squirt will be in Cody, the 14U-B Bantam in Rock Springs and the 14U-A Bantam in Douglas March 5-7.
14U Bantam Black (3-17-0)
The Outlaws Bantam Black team, with mostly players under 13 years of age, took on the Rock Springs Miners Red (3-9-2) and Black (12-3-1) teams for four total games.
Laramie lost to Rock Springs Red 7-2 on Feb. 12 and rebounded for a 7-5 win on Feb. 13. The Outlaws also split with the Rock Springs Black team with a 4-2 loss on Feb. 13 and a 4-2 win on Sunday.
The two Outlaws goals on Feb. 2 were in the third period. The first goal came from Carson Moniz (assists by Jerome Neumiller and Ozzie Lewis) and the second goal was notched by Kaige Schriner (unassisted). Neumiller stopped 34 shots in net for Laramie.
In the win against Rock Springs Red during the morning of Feb. 13, two goals were by Moniz (one assisted by Cole Peterson and another from Ozzie Lewis), two from Schriner (one unassisted and the other assisted by Seth Baker). Additional Laramie goals were from Erik Jacobson (assisted by Moniz), David Novogrodsky (assisted by Lola Lewis) and Ozzie Lewis (from Novogrodsky). Neumiller was in goal again for the Outlaws, stopping 35 shots.
In the Feb. 13 night game against Rock Springs Black, Outlaws goals came from Benjamin Messersmith (assist Moniz) and Becker (from Novogrodsky). Neumiller stopped 32 shots defending the Outlaws net.
On Sunday morning, Novogrodsky scored two goals (from Jace Habel and another unassisted). Schriner (from Moniz) and Moniz (unassisted) added the final Outlaws goals. Neumiller sealed the Laramie win with 17 stops in net.