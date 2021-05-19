CHEYENNE – It wasn’t easy for Abe Lopez to turn down a soccer scholarship offer from Laramie County Community College in 2017.
It wasn’t any easier in 2018 either. Lopez knew there was a chance Golden Eagles coach Vince Gibson might not offer him a scholarship a third time, but it was a risk he felt like he had to take.
“I needed to get myself right,” he said. “I wasn’t ready to go to college yet. Coach (Gibson) offered me again the next year, but I still wasn’t ready.”
Lopez wasn’t sure he was mature enough to succeed academically or athletically, so he stayed in Boulder, Colorado, and worked for a landscaping company. He mostly did lawn care, but also cleaned up job sites and built walls and decorative landscaping.
Lopez played adult league soccer on the side.
There were times Lopez wondered if he was going to ever deem himself ready for college. His family never worried that he wouldn’t find his way to a campus, though.
“We knew he wanted a break from school and that he was going to work for a while before going to college,” said LCCC sophomore Omar Castruita, who is Lopez’s second cousin. “I knew he was going to go to college eventually. He took a big interest in coming here when I told him I was signing here.”
Gibson reached out a third time, and Lopez quickly snatched up the roster spot.
“I had a lot of people tell me soccer will take you a lot of places, but it won’t take you as many places as an education will,” Lopez said. “My education will help me be financially stable regardless of what happens to me with soccer.
“I wasn’t tired of working, but I thought I needed to get to school and try something new. School and soccer is challenging, but I like it.”
As a freshman, Lopez scored four goals and assisted three others to help the Eagles reach the semifinals of the National Junior College Athletic Association tournament. He missed three matches because of a hamstring injury. That muscle pull nagged him throughout the season.
“His body probably wasn’t ready for the college game after taking so much time off,” Gibson said.
Lopez has played in eight matches this spring, scoring two goals and dishing out two assists. LCCC (6-2-2) faces Trinidad State Junior College in the Region IX semifinals at 2:30 p.m. Monday in Casper.
Castruita describes Lopez as fun to watch because he plays with a flair many players don’t. Lopez is versatile, Gibson said.
“He can take players one-on-one, he has good vision, he can create his own shots and shots for others,” the coach said. “A lot of forwards are all about scoring goals, but (Lopez) sees the game like a midfielder. That’s a tough player to come by.
“He can push forward and score goals, but he also can come back and play a little bit of defense.”
Lopez hasn’t only excelled on the field. This past fall was his best semester academically.
“He has grown up a lot even in the time he’s been here,” Gibson said. “His grades went up a lot during summer school and went up again last fall. He is an older guy, and a little bit more mature than the other guys we have here.
“He understands soccer isn’t everything and that academics will take him farther than soccer will.”
Landscaping isn’t entirely in Lopez’s past. He returned to the job last summer.
“I got paid weekly and worked with one of my best friends, so I can’t complain,” he said.