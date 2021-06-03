CHEYENNE – Lauren Amerena was frustrated with herself after failing to find the back of the net during the Laramie County Community College women’s soccer team’s preseason scrimmages.
She had high expectations for herself entering the season, and it was supposed to start there. However, there was never any doubt in her abilities.
“Coach (Nate Ulness) has a lot of belief in me, and I know if I have someone who believes in me, I have a lot of belief in myself,” she said. “Coming in, I was thinking ‘I have to score, I want to play, I want to get those minutes,’ and Nate believed in me, and it helped me believe in myself, and I never put my head down.”
Amerena leads the Golden Eagles’ potent attack with 12 goals on the season, scoring a goal in all but one game she’s played in. That number also ties her for 11th in the country in goals scored. The sophomore missed five contests because of COVID-19 and has only played in eight games this season.
Friday, she hopes to build on her strong season when LCCC opens the National Junior College Athletic Association Tournament against Kansas City Community College in Evans, Georgia. The sixth-seeded Eagles (13-1) clinched a spot in the tournament after defeating Western Wyoming Community College 1-0 to win the Region IX title.
Amerena scored the deciding goal in that contest.
“It was amazing,” she said of her goal. “Those types of games is when I walk off the field with a smile on my face, knowing I left everything out there.”
Ulness said Amerena’s ability to bury shots and be such a force as a striker comes from her knowledge of situations on the field – she never seems to take a bad shot.
“She’s so technical and has such a high soccer IQ,” the coach said. “She knows when to go, and one thing you love to see in forwards is no shot is a bad shot, and she’s willing to pull the trigger.”
The West Sussex, England, product has verbally committed to The College of Saint Rose in Albany, New York, to continue her soccer career at the NCAA Division II level. However, she’s still leaving the door open for other opportunities.
The other opportunities could start to flow in following this weekend, with Amerena hoping to showcase her strengths and talent in front of other four-year schools – primarily, her ability to find the back of the net.
“I know my biggest strength is shooting, so the moment I have the space on the ball and space in front of me, I want to score, I want to take the lead, and I want to win,” she said. “If I have space, I’m going to shoot, and I feel like a lot of players are scared to shoot, and I don’t know why … I’ve said it before, you miss 100% of the shots you don’t take.”
Amerena has been battling a slight eye injury and missed a couple of practices heading into the season, but each time she’s been held away from the game, she’s rallied back in a strong way – just as she did following her slow start to the season.
Ulness referred back to the mindset she’s built.
“Every time she’s missed a game, she’s bounced back and scored two or three or goals – it was just instilling that confidence and belief and making sure she had that belief, too,” Ulness said. “She’s definitely a fantastic leader and someone to rely on on the pitch to score goals when it matters.”