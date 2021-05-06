CHEYENNE – Lauren Amerena missed a few soccer matches due to COVID-19 contact tracing, and then played restricted minutes during her return for Laramie County Community College.
The sophomore forward made up for lost time Wednesday afternoon, tallying three goals to help the No. 3-ranked Golden Eagles to a 5-1 victory over visiting Western Nebraska Community College.
Amerena scored in the 7th and 11th minutes off assists from Erika Scivally. She closed out the hat trick in the 18th with an assist from sophomore Beyoncé Robinson.
“I was so hungry to score,” Amerena said. “Coach Nate (Ulness) gives me a lot of confidence and helps me believe in myself. I know if I make a mistake, I can shake it off and push forward.
“He always tells us to have the memory of a goldfish. If we make mistakes, we just have to forget about it and make the next play.”
The Golden Eagles (10-0) put 20 of their 31 shots on goal. They also got four corner kicks.
“The girls did a great job of letting the ball do the work, attacking and doing what we wanted to do,” Ulness said. “We wanted to play fast, play quick and score some goals. We came out and did that quick.
“We also played everybody who suited up for us. We were able to show that we’re a deep team even when we’re missing a few players.”
Freshman Jayla Wulff pushed the lead to 4-1 with an assist from Jaslyn Tapia in the 65th minute. Robinson rounded out the scoring only a few seconds later off an assist from Jenaya Brown.
“We’ve been struggling to keep possession and struggling to string passes together,” Amerena said. “We had good energy during the warmup, then we played hard and kept that energy up when the match started. We were really patient with the ball.”
The Cougars only got six shots off, but put five on goal. It was largely a quiet afternoon for sophomore goalkeeper Caely Pickerd, who was making her first start since eighth grade. Pickerd was recruited off the Eagles’ volleyball team after sophomore keeper Nia Trejo suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament in one of her knees before the season started.
WNCC’s goal came in the 21st minute when Andrea Jimenez gathered a loose ball and fired it between the crossbar and Pickerd’s outstretched arms.
“It’s hard to gauge if you have a good defender because we really don’t have any stats,” sophomore Eli Olsen said. “We only gave up one goal on a really good shot, but I thought we played well.”
LCCC 5, WESTERN NEB. 1
Halftime: 3-1.
Goals: LCCC, Amerena (Scivally), 7. LCCC, Amerena (Scivally), 11. LCCC, Amerena (Robinson), 18. WNCC, Jimenez (unassisted), 21. LCCC, Wulff (Tapia), 65. LCCC, Robinson (Brown), 65.
Shots: WNCC 6, LCCC 31. Shots on goal: WNCC 5, LCCC 20. Saves: WNCC 15 (Ferreira 14, Team 1); LCCC 4 (Pickerd).
Corner kicks: WNCC 2, LCCC 4. Offsides: WNCC 0, LCCC 3. Fouls: WNCC 3, LCCC 4.