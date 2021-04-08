CHEYENNE – College basketball players transferring schools because they’re unhappy with their role is a story as old as time.
Typically, they leave because they’re not playing enough or not scoring enough.
Arion Lewis didn’t leave Cochise College in Douglas, Arizona, for either of those reasons. He transferred to Laramie County Community College because he wasn’t being asked to pass enough.
“The fact he wanted to pass more and shoot less says a lot about how he approaches the game and about his character,” interim Golden Eagles coach DeWayne Saulsberry said. “There aren’t many guys who start looking for another school because they’re being asked to shoot too much.”
Lewis – a 6-foot-2, 170-pound point guard – averaged 13.5 points and 3.3 assists during his lone season at Cochise. He is averaging 14 points and 6.1 assists at LCCC.
The Eagles (11-11) host McCook Community College in the quarterfinals of the Region IX tournament at 7 tonight.
Lewis was recruited to Cochise as a point guard, but the coaching staff quickly realized he was the Apaches’ best shooter and moved him to shooting guard.
“I want to play the point at a four-year school, and LCCC gave me the best opportunity to do that,” said Lewis, who hails from Philadelphia. “My situation last year was not what I was looking for. I played a lot, and we won, but I wasn’t playing my natural position. I wasn’t showing off everything I could do.
“Coming here has opened a lot of doors. Last year, four-year schools were recruiting me as a (shooting) guard or a combo guard. This year, I’m getting recruited as a (point).”
Lewis’s scoring average shows that he is still a scoring threat. He helped LCCC clinch the Region IX North Sub-Region title by scoring 30 points in a 90-74 win at Eastern Wyoming College. He also shoots 46% (97 for 211) overall, and 44.1% (30 of 68) from behind the 3-point line.
“He is capable of having high-scoring games, but we have other guys who are capable of scoring a lot of points regularly,” said freshman Xavier McCord, who averages 15.2 points. “He doesn’t force anything. He facilitates everything.
“That’s why you see guys like me, Erik (Oliver) and Ghared (Boyce) having so many high-point games. He opens so many things up for the rest of us.”
Lewis’ 6.1 assists per game ranks 18th in the National Junior College Athletic Association. He averages 2.5 assists for everyone one turnover. That average is tied for 73rd nationally.
Lewis has had three double-digit assists games this season, with a high of 14 during a 116-93 victory over North Platte on Jan. 23. His assists totals often catch Saulsberry off guard.
“Sometimes after the game, you look at the box score and see that he had eight assists and wonder if that’s right,” the coach said. “You’ll know he had a good game scoring, but you don’t really appreciate the passing in the moment.”
Saulsberry most appreciates how Lewis controls the pace of games. LCCC wants to play up-tempo, and Lewis’s ball-handling ability and vision help him excel at playing fast.
The Eagles have five players averaging at least 13.5 points. Lewis says his teammates deserve a lot of praise for what he has been able to do this season.
“Having as many scorers as we do makes my job easier,” he said. “We have guys who score at a high level and will knock down shots when they’re open. They’re all pretty understanding of everybody else getting shots.
“In order for us to win and compete at a high level, I need to get those guys the ball and get them shots.”