CHEYENNE – The Laramie County Community College men’s soccer team’s home opener on Saturday was likely one the team will want to forget.
The Golden Eagles had eight goals, including six in the first half, rung up on them during the course their season opener against Arizona Western. LCCC was unable to recover from the slow start, falling 8-1.
“The score was not what we wanted, but I think there was a lot to take away,” LCCC coach Fernando Perez said. “We need to compete; we need to show up and work hard.”
Arizona Western had six different goal scorers during the game and outshot the Golden Eagles 14-12 in attempts. This included an 11-4 edge in shots on goal.
Speed was the name of the game for Arizona Western, particularly in the first half. Anytime the Golden Eagles would get within 10 feet of the ball, they were swarmed.
“Their movement was great,” Sophomore center back Jonathan Ruvalcava said. “We were struggling with adapting to all of that. They did a great job.”
It was a strategy that didn’t take long to pay off, as Rehzis Koxhaj capitalized on a low cross attempt in the sixth minute to make it 1-0. Seven minutes later, Paolo Grizzetti rifled a shot from about 20 yards out to make it 2-0.
After taking a 3-0 lead in the 24th, LCCC’s defense started to settle in. But after a missed opportunity by LCCC, the Matadors ramped their pressure back up. Arizona Western went on to score three goals in two minutes to take a 6-0 lead into the break.
When the second half rolled around, LCCC began to settle into the game. Their defense had a much better time keeping things to the outside and despite allowing two more goals, the team managed to put together a strong second half.
LCCC also got its lone goal of the game in the second half. Azael Marrufo danced around a group of defenders in the box and fired a shot to the low right side of the net for the marker.
“The first half was a lot worse. We came back in the second half and got our heads up a little bit more,” sophomore defender Jonathan Ruvalcava said. “We started playing as a team.”
In spite of the big loss, LCCC still had a few positive things to take away from the game. Chief among them, was the play of Ruvalcava. He was the most noticeable player on the defensive end for the Golden Eagles and did a great job in the second half of helping to contain the speed of Arizona Western.
“He is a phenomenal defender,” Perez said. “That’s why I brought him all the way from Arkansas. I am happy with him being on our team, and the way he plays every second at 100% and never gives up.”
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.