Laramie County Community College sophomore defender Rudy Medina, left, competes with Casper College sophomore defender Brandon Gasper for possession during a soccer match Saturday afternoon at LCCC in Cheyenne. Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Laramie County Community College sophomore midfielder Daniel Barajas, right, gets fouled by Casper College sophomore defender Ewan Gordon resulting in a penalty kick during a soccer match Saturday afternoon at LCCC in Cheyenne. Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
CHEYENNE – Daniel Barajas was a thorn in No. 12-ranked Casper College’s side throughout Saturday afternoon’s match.
The Laramie County Community College sophomore consistently made runs that forced the Thunderbirds’ defense to recover. Barajas also used his footwork to give his teammates time to get themselves into dangerous positions. He also put two shots in the back of the net to give the Golden Eagles’ a 2-1 victory.
“The guys just had a fight and fire inside them,” interim LCCC coach Fernando Perez said. “From the guys that started and played most of the match, to the guys who maybe played two minutes, they were all giving it their all.
“We’ve been lacking that at times, but we’re starting to see it. I’m very happy and excited for them.”
The Eagles (4-5 overall, 4-1 Region IX) trailed 1-0 in the 35th minute when Barajas ran behind Casper’s defense and onto a through-ball he carried inside the penalty area. Barajas was one-on-one with T-Birds freshman goalkeeper Cade Allaire when he was fouled from behind by sophomore defender Ewan Gordon.
Barajas collected himself, stepped to the penalty spot and drove a right-footed shot into the center of the net as Allaire dove to his left to knot the score 1-1.
“I won the ball from the centerback and was so focused on the goal that I didn’t see that player coming up from behind me,” Barajas said. “I tried to take a touch to the right to set up a better shot and that’s when I was fouled.
“It’s nerve-wracking when you step to the spot to kick a PK. I tried to block all that out and just send it where I wanted it to go.”
The T-Birds dominated the match statistically, outshooting LCCC 13-9 overall and 5-2 in shots on goal. The Eagles capitalized on their chances.
Casper grabbed a 1-0 lead in the 30th when sophomore forward Jesper Van Halderen won a battle for the ball with LCCC sophomore Isaac Perez in the middle of the field, got wide and struck a right-footed shot from the right side of the penalty area into the left side netting.
Freshman forward Azael Marrufo had the chance to give LCCC the lead in the 40th when he gathered a loose ball a Casper defender had kicked off a teammate. Marrufo had a breakaway that left him one-on-one with Allair, but Marrufo sent the shot wide right.
The match was deadlocked throughout the second half with both teams trading possession between the boxes.
T-Birds’ freshman Cole Venable had a 57th minute goal waved off because the assistant referee said he was offside. Casper was called offside four times on the afternoon.
Barajas put the Eagles ahead in the 71st when he got to a ball behind Casper’s defense. He played the ball ahead to put some distance between himself and the defenders chasing him. However, Barajas nearly played the ball too far ahead, giving Allaire the opportunity to come off his line and try to end the threat before Barajas could catch up to the ball.
Barajas won the race by sliding and striking the ball off Allaire and into the net for a 2-1 advantage.
“I took a long touch and thought I was going to miss it,” Barajas said. “Our coaches us to keep pressing the centerbacks because, eventually, they’d make a mistake. That’s what they did, and we got two goals off of it.
“Our rivalry against (Casper) motivated me to give my best so we could come out of here and take a win. We really needed this win.”
LCCC goalkeeper Brian Fierro made a kick save with his right foot on Hayden Hollinger’s low shot in the 62nd. Fierro also played the ball over the crossbar on a diving save of a Gordon direct kick in the 72nd.
The Eagles have won four of their past five matches.
Jeremiah Johnke is the WyoSports editor. He can be reached at jjohnke@wyosports.net or 307-633-3137. Follow him on Twitter at @jjohnke.
