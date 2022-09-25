CHEYENNE – Daniel Barajas was a thorn in No. 12-ranked Casper College’s side throughout Saturday afternoon’s match.

The Laramie County Community College sophomore consistently made runs that forced the Thunderbirds’ defense to recover. Barajas also used his footwork to give his teammates time to get themselves into dangerous positions. He also put two shots in the back of the net to give the Golden Eagles’ a 2-1 victory.

