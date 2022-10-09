CHEYENNE – Sophomore day did not disappoint for those in attendance for the Laramie County Community College men’s soccer match against Western Nebraska.
Sophomore captain Daniel Barajas’ two goals and sophomore goalkeeper Brian Fierro's stellar play in net helped lead the Golden Eagles to a 4-2 victory over Western Nebraska.
“We’ve been preparing for this, this whole week,” Fierro said. “We knew Western Nebraska was going to be a good team and we knew what he had to do to get it done.”
Shortly past the two-minute mark of the game, Western Nebraska’s Rodrigo Cercal slipped between the LCCC defense for a breakaway chance. However, Fierro made one of his best saves of the game, getting just enough of Cercal’s shot to send the ball off the far post and out.
Shortly after the chance for the Cougars, sophomore Christian Nunez intercepted a pass and put the ball in the back of the net to give LCCC the early lead.
At the 13 minute mark, Jorge Garcia-Munoz cleaned up a cross attempt from Edgar Garcia to give LCCC a 2-0 lead.
Shortly after the goal, Western Nebraska was awarded a penalty kick on a foul in front of the net. Matheus Nascimento came in to take the opportunity, but Fierro came up with another massive stop to keep the Cougars off the board.
“If it wasn’t for Brian, we probably aren’t in this game,” Barajas said. “I feel like those saves are going to make him more comfortable and hopefully he can make bigger ones at the end of the season.”
The Eagles made the Cougars pay for the failed attempt in the 20th minute when Barajas recorded his first goal of the game to make it 3-0.
The Cougars failed to really generate any dangerous scoring chances after the third goal and when the first half ended, it looked like LCCC would cruise to an easy win.
However, things got a little bit hairy in the second half for the Eagles. Shortly into the second half, Western Nebraska finally beat Fierro.
Nascimento avenged his miss on the penalty kick, scoring on a breakaway to cut the LCCC lead to just two.
Later in the half, Western Nebraska was awarded another penalty kick on a similar foul that occurred in the first half. Cercal came in to take the shot and it appeared Fierro stopped the attempt.
But LCCC had two people enter the box early, and the Cougars were awarded a re-kick. On the second try, Cercal made no mistake on his shot and faked out Fierro to cut the lead 3-2.
Western Nebraska pressed hard following the goal to try to find the equalizer, but the Fierro and the LCCC defense kept them from finding it.
At the 85th mark, Barajas put home his second goal of the game to all but ice it. LCCC played keep away for the rest of the game and held on for a 4-2 win.
“The consistency and effort for 90 minutes (helped us win),” interim coach Fernando Perez said. “The guys did did it well. The guys that started, the guys that came off the bench and played two minutes, five minutes. They did all they could do and gave effort.”
For the Fierro, Barajas, and the rest of the sophomores, the win on sophomore day meant a little bit extra.
“For sure (it means a lot to win on sophomore day),” Barajas said. “My parents came from three hours away, and I’m sure others came from longer. Hopefully we can get them back for the playoffs.”
Added Fierro: “It was a very emotional game. We want to continue playing here. We don’t want this to be our last home game. Hopefully we can keep winning and host the regional tournament.”
With the win Saturday, LCCC controls it’s own destiny in Region IX playoff standings. If they are able to win their next two games, they will host the regional tournament as the division’s top seed.
“It would be great to host it,” Perez said. “We have to win the next two games to keep our destiny in our hands. I just need the guys to show up for however many minutes next weekend.”