CHEYENNE – Sophomore day did not disappoint for those in attendance for the Laramie County Community College men’s soccer match against Western Nebraska.

Sophomore captain Daniel Barajas’ two goals and sophomore goalkeeper Brian Fierro's stellar play in net helped lead the Golden Eagles to a 4-2 victory over Western Nebraska.

Matt Atencio covers Cheyenne prep sports for WyoSports. He can be reached at matencio@wyosports.net. Follow him on Twitter at @MattAtencio5.

