CHEYENNE — Freshman Xavier McCord and Sophomore Ghared Boyce each scored 30 points to lead the Laramie County Community College men’s basketball team to a come-from-behind 93-89 win over Central Wyoming on Saturday.
Arion Lewis and Erik Oliver added 13 and 12 points. Lewis dished out seven assists and grabbed four steals.
The Golden Eagles (10-11) play Eastern Wyoming at 7:30 p.m. Monday for their final game of the regular season.
LCCC 93, CENTRAL WYOMING 89
Halftime: Central Wyoming 49, Laramie County 39
Laramie County: Oliver 12, Lewis 13, McCord 30, Tchadouwa 8, Boyce 30.
Central Wyoming: Levias 29, Searless 14, Gentry 22, Simms 3, Gahse 4, Mattox 11, Koch 6.