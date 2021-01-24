Laramie County Community College sophomore guard Ghared Boyce shoots a pull-up mid range shot during a game against North Platte Community College Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, at LCCC. The Golden Eagles defeated North Platte 116 – 93. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Laramie County Community College sophomore guard Arion Lewis shoots a midrange jumper during a game against North Platte Community College Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, at LCCC. The Golden Eagles defeated North Platte 116 – 93. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Laramie County Community College sophomore guard Yusef Washington shoots a one-handed layup during a game against North Platte Community College Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, at LCCC. The Golden Eagles defeated North Platte 116 – 93. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
CHEYENNE – Ghared Boyce confidently backpedaled down the court as he watched his deep 3-pointer clear the rim Saturday.
The Laramie County Community College sophomore raised his right hand, extended his index finger and started to skip as he turned to face his team’s bench when the halftime buzzer sounded. Boyce pointed at the door and led the Golden Eagles into the locker room.