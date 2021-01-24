CHEYENNE – Ghared Boyce confidently backpedaled down the court as he watched his deep 3-pointer clear the rim Saturday.

The Laramie County Community College sophomore raised his right hand, extended his index finger and started to skip as he turned to face his team’s bench when the halftime buzzer sounded. Boyce pointed at the door and led the Golden Eagles into the locker room.

Jeremiah Johnke is the WyoSports editor. He can be reached at jjohnke@wyosports.net or 307-633-3137. Follow him on Twitter at @jjohnke.

