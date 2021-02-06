CHEYENNE – Sophomore guard Ghared Boyce scored a game-high 35 points to help the Laramie County Community College men’s basketball team to a 105-88 victory over visiting Trinidad State Junior College on Friday.
Boyce made 12 of 19 shots from the floor, including 5 of 10 3-pointers. He also grabbed five rebounds and dished out five assists.
His 35 points are a career best.
Sophomore point guard Arion Lewis scored 18 points, while freshman Marko Maletic came off the bench to score 16 points. Sophomore Erik Oliver added 15 points and eight rebounds. Freshman Xavier McCord chipped in with 10 points.
The Eagles (3-3) host Otero Junior College at 4 p.m. today.
LCCC 105, TRINIDAD 86
Halftime: LCCC 45-39.
Trinidad State: Tolliver 15, England 16, West 10, Peterson 8, Bachurin 2, Wright 6, Sagrillo-Smiley 14, Harris 4, Nicholson 8, Dewaal 5.
Laramie County: Boyce 35, Oliver 15, Lewis 18, Tchadouwa 5, X. McCord 10, Washington 4, Jones 0, Obikwelu 2, Causwell 0, Maletic 16, Molina 0.