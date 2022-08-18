CHEYENNE – Brian Fierro earned his chance at the spotlight as a freshman.
He set out to battle for the right to be Laramie County Community College’s top goalkeeper before an injury ended his season prematurely. Fierro tore a wrist ligament in late September and never saw the pitch.
“It just had to heal,” the Thornton, Colorado, product said. “I could have gotten surgery, but it wasn’t necessary. I decided I had to take the season to recover and then go off this season.”
Fierro is eager to close the book on his Golden Eagles career on a high note.
He played his way into a starting spot as a freshman when COVID-19 led the National Junior College Athletic Association to push the 2020 soccer season to the spring of 2021. By his own admission, incumbent starter Declan Domyan wasn’t working as hard as he should have been, and his attitude also left the door open for Fierro to usurp him.
“I got dropped from the starting spot mainly because of my mentality,” Domyan said after regaining the starting spot in 2021. “I put a lot of pressure on myself, and as soon as one mistake happened, more would come because I didn’t let that first mistake go.
“I needed to start being calm after mistakes and calm myself and the boys down. I needed to control things back there instead of losing my head.”
Fierro earned his first start in the season’s fourth game and posted one save in a 3-1 victory over Western Nebraska. He backed that with two saves and a shutout of Central Wyoming.
“I was very nervous, because I was playing at a new level,” Fierro said of his debut career. “After the first game, it went away. It was just a regular soccer game to me, but a different level.”
Fierro didn’t see the pitch again until the NJCAA Tournament, when he played the final 20 minutes of the Eagles’ 1-0 loss to Iowa Western after Domyan aggravated an injury. Fierro played the entirety of LCCC’s final match at nationals, stopping six shots in a 3-2 win over LSU-Eunice.
Both Domyan and Fierro returned to campus last season. It was a calculated risk on Fierro’s part. He knew he had an extra season of eligibility to work with due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but he also knew LCCC’s coaches had shown their willingness to play whoever was performing the best.
“He could have gotten discouraged and not come back, but he stuck with it,” said interim LCCC coach Fernando Perez, who was an assistant in Fierro’s first two seasons. “He knew his time was going to come, and he was going to be the best he could be when it did. He understood this this year was going to be his year to really perform.
“The experience he’s had was very valuable, because it has shown him what to expect now that he’s the main guy and a leader. Sitting behind someone else who was a great goalkeeper helped him. He took a lot from Declan and became his own person.”
Jeremiah Johnke is the WyoSports editor. He can be reached at jjohnke@wyosports.net or 307-633-3137. Follow him on Twitter at @jjohnke.
