Laramie County Community College LCCC logo gold

CHEYENNE – Brian Fierro earned his chance at the spotlight as a freshman.

He set out to battle for the right to be Laramie County Community College’s top goalkeeper before an injury ended his season prematurely. Fierro tore a wrist ligament in late September and never saw the pitch.

Jeremiah Johnke is the WyoSports editor. He can be reached at jjohnke@wyosports.net or 307-633-3137. Follow him on Twitter at @jjohnke.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus