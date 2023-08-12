CHEYENNE — Caroline Kuhn’s versatility helped the Laramie County Community College women’s soccer team end a season of upheaval with a spot at the National Junior College Athletic Association tournament.
The New Braunfels, Texas, product’s ability to contribute from just about anywhere on the field will be a substantial plus for first-year coach Lugo Arenas.
“I put her in some different roles during our scrimmage, just to see what it looked like,” said Arenas, who spent the past five seasons as the women’s coach at Waldorf University in Forest City, Iowa. “She has stepped into a leadership role off the field, and some of the things she’s doing are things we haven’t even asked for.
“That leadership off the field is there, and you know the on-field production is going to be there. She’s going to be a big part of getting this group prepped for the season to come.”
Kuhn has demonstrated her leadership by going out of her way to integrate the Golden Eagles’ newcomers into the fold, Arenas said.
“She’s asking questions and creating conversation so people can get to know each other,” he said. “They talk about their interests, things they did back home for fun, and even hair care and things like that. From the outside looking in, I think it’s made a difference in creating a connection.
“She’s also helping people learn the things we went over during the spring. She’s a real leader.”
Kuhn said she’s merely doing what she was raised to do.
“Living in the South, that’s a custom,” she said. “We always wave at people, whether we know them or not. We show people respect, and we have good hospitality.
“It’s a part of me, and I tried to bring that here and make people feel welcome.”
Kuhn was originally recruited by former LCCC coach Nate Ulness, who left for an assistant coaching job at Eastern Washington only a few weeks before fall training was supposed to start. Former LCCC coach Jim Gardner was announced as the interim coach the day his new team moved into the dorms.
Kuhn was a fixture in Gardner’s lineup, starting 20 of the 21 matches she played in last fall. The 5-foot-1 forward finished her rookie campaign with nine goals and two assists to earn second team All-Region IX honors.
Five of Kuhn’s goals came in LCCC’s final eight matches, including a three-goal outburst during a 5-3 victory at Trinidad State. Kuhn wasn’t just a force on the offensive end during the stretch run. Gardner also moved Kuhn to defense when the Eagles needed to keep up with speedy forwards.
“Learning that new position helped me grow offensive and defensively,” Kuhn said. “I got a better understanding of the game, of my teammates and of what the coaches wanted.”
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.