Ben Hageman

Ben Hageman

 Matthew Idler/Courtesy of LCCC

CHEYENNE – Jamison Epps scored 22 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to help Casper College to a 79-72 victory over visiting Laramie County Community College on Saturday.

The Thunderbirds also got 24 points from Dalton Peterson and 14 from Jarren Harris.


Tags

