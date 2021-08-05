CHEYENNE – Taylor Meyrick knew she was going to face a big step up in competition between what she saw at Cheyenne Central and what awaited her at Laramie County Community College.
She made the transition look seamless as she started for the Golden Eagles from Day 1 and helped them reach the NJCAA Tournament. The midfielder also was a fixture in first-year coach Nate Ulness’ starting lineup to help LCCC reach the national tournament yet again.
Meyrick hopes to make the transition from LCCC to NCAA Division II University of Mary look similarly easy this fall.
“I had been watching LCCC play for a few years before I signed there,” Meyrick said. “And I kind of knew (former coach Jim) Gardner’s style from playing against his teams at (Cheyenne) East. The way he did preseason helped me start as a freshman.
“He made everything really competitive and went through every aspect of the game and almost turned things into mini games. That pushed me to work harder and think about things more deeply than just seeing how far I could kick the ball.”
Meyrick started 25 of 29 career matches, scoring four goals and assisting on 11 others. She reports to Mary – which is in Bismarck, North Dakota – on Aug. 14.
“They’re getting a great person on and off the field,” LCCC coach Nate Ulness said. “She is super technical and loves the game. She is going to fit into the style coach (Sarah) Cook plays up there. They like to play the ball side-to-side and expose teams with a dangerous midfield the way we do down here.”
Ulness’ approach to soccer was similar to the one Meyrick played in at Central under coach Jeff Norman. It’s different from Gardner’s fast-paced, attacking style. The 5-foot-3 midfielder feels comfortable in both schemes now.
“One of the best things that happened to me in college is I learned to change my styles pretty quickly,” Meyrick said. “Gardner’s style is effective and helped make him one of the best coaches in the country. (Ulness) slows it down and wants us to think about our decisions more.
“Both styles are effective, but I think what Mary does is a lot closer to what (Ulness) does, and that also fits me well.”
Meyrick playing so many different styles over the course of her youth, high school and college careers has made her invaluably versatile, Ulness said.
“She is a balanced player and has the opportunity to star in different roles wherever she goes,” he said. “She can be a box-to-box midfielder, an attacking midfielder, or she can play in the hole and hold things defensively and distribute. Her versatility gives her the ability to succeed in many different roles.”
Meyrick was named to the NJCAA All-Academic first team both years she spent at LCCC. That distinction goes to athletes who earn 4.0 grade-point averages. Meyrick aspires to a career as a pediatric physical therapist, and plans to take advantage of the additional year of eligibility the NCAA granted athletes because of COVID-19 by spending the next three years at Mary.
“They have one of the top PT programs in the country, and I can use my scholarship toward the first year of PT school,” she said. “That played a big part in my decision.”