CHEYENNE – Central Wyoming College grabbed a 25-22, 25-13, 21-25, 25-14 victory at Laramie County Community College on Friday night.

LCCC got eight kills from both Demi Stauffenberg and Rigan McInerney. McInerney posted 13 digs, while Stauffenberg had 11. Setter Brooke Parker dished out 24 assists to go with 12 digs.

