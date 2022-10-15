Central Wyoming tops LCCC in volleyball Oct 15, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Rigan McInerney Matthew Idler/Courtesy of LCCC Demi Stauffenberg Matthew Idler/Courtesy of LCCC Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CHEYENNE – Central Wyoming College grabbed a 25-22, 25-13, 21-25, 25-14 victory at Laramie County Community College on Friday night.LCCC got eight kills from both Demi Stauffenberg and Rigan McInerney. McInerney posted 13 digs, while Stauffenberg had 11. Setter Brooke Parker dished out 24 assists to go with 12 digs.Libero Sadie Christiansen added a team-high 18 digs.The Golden Eagles host Northwest College at 2 p.m. today at Storey Gym. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Latest Special Section 2022 UW Football Preview To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Now Cowboys basketball welcomes heightened attention Drew Jackson has been a game-changer for East Expectations sky-high for Linder’s third season in Laramie Wrook Brown shows flashes in first career start against Lobos Cowboys rally to win at New Mexico