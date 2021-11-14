CHEYENNE – College soccer coaches usually start recruiting showcases by watching teams with a history of producing top-level talent before looking for diamonds in the rough with lesser-known clubs.
Laramie County Community College men’s coach Vince Gibson decided to “work backward” at a Denver-area event in 2019. It was there Gibson watched a South Dakota United center back routinely run down forwards who had beaten his teammates, beat players off the dribble, win balls out of the air, set up attacks and even take shots.
Cole Van Holland was having such an outsized impact on the match that Gibson called two assistant coaches to meet him at the field and aid him in the evaluation.
“They confirmed he was legit,” Gibson said.
Gibson felt good about his assessment of Van Holland’s skills, but he still wanted a second look to be sure he didn’t merely catch the Canton, South Dakota, product on his best day. A handful of coaches were roaming the sidelines when the match started, and Gibson was sure Van Holland would soon have a number of suitors.
Then Van Holland went down with an injury early in the match.
Gibson decided to make his move when Van Holland was being treated for his injury.
“I let him know who I was, told him a little about our program and gave him my information,” Gibson said. “No one else got to see him that whole tournament. It stunk that he got hurt, but it was a blessing for me and LCCC. Hopefully, it’s been a blessing for him.”
Van Holland has started 21 of the 25 matches he has played for the Golden Eagles, scoring one goal and assisting on three others.
He will be LCCC’s starting defensive midfielder when it opens pool play at the National Junior College Athletic Association tournament Tuesday. The Eagles (15-1-1) face Coffeyville (Kansas) at 2 p.m. Tuesday. They close pool play against Iowa Western at 2 p.m. Wednesday.
Van Holland started his LCCC career as a center back, but moved to defensive mid late in his first season due to time he missed with COVID-19 and the solid play of the Eagles’ four starting defenders. The defensive mid role allows him to use his strengths.
“Coach told me I needed to win balls out of the air, play defense and protect our center backs,” Van Holland said. “Every day, I’m learning something new about the position. I was thrown in there pretty quickly last year, and didn’t have much time to relax or learn it.
“This year, I’ve asked a lot more questions and learned a lot from the coaches. I’m a lot more comfortable with that this year than I was last year. I have watched a lot more film to help me understand it better.”
While Van Holland says he wasn’t comfortable with the role right away, Gibson said it was a natural fit, and he took to it quickly.
“When we were at nationals, coaches from St. Louis University came up and told me how much they liked him as a player,” Gibson said. “He had only been playing that defensive mid position for a few matches by then.
“I asked what they liked about him, and they said it was because he played simply. He knew his role, and he didn’t overdo things.”
At 6-foot-2, Van Holland gives the Eagles a big, physical presence defensively and when it comes to winning balls out of the air. He has made himself dangerous on set pieces by putting himself in spots where he can get his head on the ball and direct it toward the goal.
“I think he really likes that we want him to get up there on corners and try to put them away,” Gibson said. “He is really an attack-minded defender. You want that, but it’s rare to find at the junior college level.”