CHEYENNE – The Laramie County Community College women’s basketball team dominated the Colorado State University club team Friday night in an 81-27 win.
The victory set a new school record of seven straight wins.
CSU Club hung around in the first half, but were outscored 54-10 in the second half.
“The second half was much better than the first half because the ball moved from hand to hand,” LCCC coach Ayana McWilliams said in a news release. “There was more flow. Instead of trying to create your own shot, and when you see that, it’s easier to get everybody involved.”
Sophomore Halle Hester led the team with 18 points on the night, while Lylah Spring added 14 points. Jamy de Kock followed close behind, finishing with 13 points. Michala Bork and Monique Marcetic-Baotangi each added 10 points in the contest. The team also forced 25 steals and 48 total turnovers in the contest.
CHEYENNE – The Laramie County Community College men's basketball team lost 90-86 in overtime Friday night against Northeastern Junior College.
LCCC and NJC went back and forth in the opening half, but the Golden Eagles carried a four-point lead into halftime. The game could not be decided in regulation after both teams continued to battle in the second half.
NJC grabbed a late 75-71 lead in the overtime, which proved to be enough of a cushion. The LCCC offense ran out of gas, and they were unable to make up the deficit.
Xavier McCord put in a 29-point effort, but it was not enough to get LCCC over the hump. Pedro Ellery and Jordan Reed added 14 and 13 points, respectively.
“I thought we battled, but we weren’t tough enough to finish it off,” Head Coach DeWayne Saulsberry said in a release. “…“They didn’t do anything that was technical besides saying they were just going to go get it, and we allowed them to do that.”
