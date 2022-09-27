COLLEGE RODEO LCCC’s Koester second at Central Wyoming By Jeremiah Johnke WyoSports Jeremiah Johnke Author email Sep 27, 2022 50 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Griffin Koester Matthew Idler/Courtesy of LCCC Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CHEYENNE – Laramie County Community College bull rider Griffin Koester scored 132 points to finish second in the aggregate standings at Central Wyoming’s Rustler Roundup rodeo Sunday in Riverton.Koester was just two points behind Sheridan’s Wyatt Phelps. LCCC’s Dixon Tattrie finished third. His 71-point ride in the finals was the highest score of the rodeo.Chance Derner posted an aggregate time of 19.2 seconds to finish second in tie-down roping. Derner’s 9.5-second run in the finals was the second-lowest time of the rodeo.The Golden Eagles also got a fifth-place time of 10.1 seconds on two steer wrestling runs. Jeremiah Johnke is the WyoSports editor. He can be reached at jjohnke@wyosports.net or 307-633-3137. Follow him on Twitter at @jjohnke. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Rodeo Griffin Koester Chance Derner Sport Final Golden Eagle Wrestling Second Jeremiah Johnke Author email Follow Jeremiah Johnke Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Latest Special Section 2022 UW Football Preview To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Now PREP FOOTBALL: East runs away from Rock Springs No. 19 BYU pulls away from UW in second half Wyoming-BYU showdown renews historic rivalry Pokes show fight in loss to BYU Little separation in first MW power rankings