CHEYENNE – Laramie County Community College bull rider Griffin Koester scored 132 points to finish second in the aggregate standings at Central Wyoming’s Rustler Roundup rodeo Sunday in Riverton.

Koester was just two points behind Sheridan’s Wyatt Phelps. LCCC’s Dixon Tattrie finished third. His 71-point ride in the finals was the highest score of the rodeo.

