CHEYENNE – Five Laramie County Community College athletes qualified for June’s College National Finals Rodeo based on where they finished in the Central Rocky Mountain’s season standings.
Bull rider Stefan Tonita was second in the CRMR, and earned his second CNFR berth. Breakaway ropers Hayden Madsen and Peyton Feyder, steer wrestler Bernard Girard and saddle bronc rider Sage Miller all earned their first CNFR bids.
Madsen won the regional breakaway roping title. She was second in that event at the University of Wyoming’s Laramie River Rendezvous with a two-run time of 5.0 seconds. Her 2.1-second run in the first go-round was the fastest of the rodeo.
The LCCC women won the team title in Laramie with 245 points.
Saddle bronc rider Garrett Long won UW’s rodeo with an aggregate score of 150 points thanks to a pair of 75-point rides. He narrowly missed out on a CNFR trip by finishing fourth in the CRMR.
Miller clinched his CNFR bid by capturing third in Laramie with a two-ride total of 146.
Girard had a pair of top-3 finishes at the Laramie River Rendezvous. He was runner-up in tie-down roping (20.3 seconds). His 9.6 in the finals was the fastest run of the rodeo. Girard also was third in steer wrestling (12.1 on two). He will compete at the CNFR in steer wrestling by virtue of his third-place finish in the CRMR season standings.
Feyder placed third on the year.
The CNFR will be held June 12-18 at the Wyoming Center in Casper. The top two women’s and men’s teams and the top three contestants in each event earn CNFR bids.
Also in Laramie, the LCCC tandem of Beto Cisneros (header) and Reese Wadhams (heeler) were second in 14.9 seconds.
Caydee Johnson took third in breakaway (5.3 seconds).
Burns High graduate Reata Beck earned her CNFR bid thanks to UW’s women’s squad winning the CRMR title. Beck tied for third in goat tying at the Laramie River Rendezvous (14.7). She took fifth in breakaway on the season.