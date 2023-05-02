CHEYENNE – The Laramie County Community College rodeo team will have six athletes compete at the National Finals Rodeo in June.
Bull rider Dixon Tattrie earned his CNFR bid by winning the Central Rocky Mountain Region’s bull riding championship with 420 points on the season. Teammate Griffin Koester placed second in the CRMR with 365 points.
Tattrie also was the CRMR rookie of the year, and finished fourth in the league’s all-around standings. He was fifth in saddle bronc on the season.
Tide-down roper Chance Derner finished second in the CRMR with 575 points. LCCC heeler Reece Wadhams and University of Wyoming header Rio Nutter finished second in the CRMR with 690 points.
Breakaway roper Payton Feyder and steer wrestler Bernard Girard earned their second CNFR bids by placing third in the CRMR in their respective events.
Wadhams and Nutter finished third at the season-ending Laramie River Rendezvous hosted by UW. The tandem finished with a two-head time of 13.2 seconds.
LCCC had five of the 10 steer wrestling finalists. Tucker Ravenscroft picked up the win at 9.6 seconds on two runs. His 4.3 in the final round was the fastest time of the rodeo.
Thayne Kimbrough finished second at 10.6 on two. His 5.0-second run during the first go was the fastest time of that round. Girard finished fifth (11.7 seconds); Rhett Witt took sixth (12.2) and Dane Pokorny was ninth (13.9).