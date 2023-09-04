Tayler Miller

 Matthew Idler/Courtesy of LCCC

CHEYENNE – Morgan Gamin scored two goals to help Eastern Florida State College to a 5-1 victory over Laramie County Community College on Sunday in Cocoa, Florida.

The Titans held a 2-0 halftime lead.


