CHEYENNE – Jenaya Brown and Mattiese Loreton scored first-half goals to help the No. 16-ranked Laramie County Community College women’s soccer team to a 2-0 victory over Northwest College on Friday in Powell.
Brown scored on a penalty kick in the fifth minute, while Loreton scored off an assist from Hanah Cornaby in the 22nd.
The Golden Eagles (8-2-2 overall, 4-2-1 Region IX) put 11 shots on goal while limiting Northwest to just two.
LCCC plays at Central Wyoming College at 1:30 p.m. today in Riverton.
LCCC 2, NORTHWEST 0
Halftime: 2-0.
Goals: LCCC, Brown (penalty kick), 5. LCCC, Loreton (Cornaby), 22.
CHEYENNE – Five different players scored goals to help the No. 7-ranked Laramie County Community College men’s soccer team to a 5-0 victory over Northwest College on Friday afternoon in Powell.
Sophomores Carlos Vargas, Omar Castruita, Noe Ortiz-Pena, Cole Van Holland and Manny Tapia all had goals. The first four markers came during the first half, while Tapia netted his goal in the 85th minute.
Sophomore Abe Lopez dished out two assists, while Tanner Smith assisted on Ortiz-Pena’s goal.
The Golden Eagles held the Trappers to just two shots on goal, while putting 10 of their own shots on frame.
LCCC (8-1-1 overall, 5-0-1 Region IX) plays at Central Wyoming College at 11 a.m. today in Riverton.