CHEYENNE – No. 19-ranked Laramie County Community College fell at sixth-ranked Northeastern Junior College, 15-25, 16-25, 25-17, 14-25 on Thursday night in Sterling, Colorado.

Addyson McArthur and Elysiana Fonseca both posted eight kills each. McArthur also had seven digs.


