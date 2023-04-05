Laramie County Community College LCCC logo blue

CHEYENNE – The Laramie County Community College women’s volleyball team has announced the addition Katie Ohlsen, Allie Mertens and Andee Peterson to its 2023 recruiting class.

Ohlsen, who hails from Lehi, Utah, posted more than 1,200 assists, 100 aces and 100 kills throughout her high school career at Skyridge High School. During her senior season, she led the Falcons to a third-place finish at the 6A state tournament.


