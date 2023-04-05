CHEYENNE – The Laramie County Community College women’s volleyball team has announced the addition Katie Ohlsen, Allie Mertens and Andee Peterson to its 2023 recruiting class.
Ohlsen, who hails from Lehi, Utah, posted more than 1,200 assists, 100 aces and 100 kills throughout her high school career at Skyridge High School. During her senior season, she led the Falcons to a third-place finish at the 6A state tournament.
Mertens joins the Golden Eagles fresh off a state title with Thompson Valley High School in Colorado. She was a three-time letter winner and a two-time defensive player of the year. The libero also competed in basketball and tennis throughout high school.
Peterson, who hails from Northridge High School in Greeley, Colorado, led her team with 150 kills during her senior campaign. She was a three-year starter and was also named Offensive Player of the Year in all three of those years. She also took home a team MVP honor, as well as two All-Conference Honorable Mention nominees.
“I am very excited about our three recent signees,” LCCC coach Zach Shaver said in a news release. “Each of them brings a high skill level in their position, a competitive personality and a strong desire to help our team achieve its goals for 2023. We had a need for strong players in the setter, libero and pin hitter positions for 2023. I feel fortunate that we have filled those needs with Kate, Allie and Andee!”