CHEYENNE – Three late goals gave the Laramie County Community College women’s soccer team a 3-0 win over Central Wyoming College on Saturday.

Erika Scivally scored in the 73rd minute, Paige Hill scored in the 80th and Jenaya Brown netted a goal in the 90th. Brown also assisted on Hill’s goal.

The No. 16-ranked Eagles (9-2-2 overall, 5-2-1 Region IX) outshot Central Wyoming 34-4 including a 21-2 advantage on goal.

LCCC hosts Western Nebraska Community College at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

LCCC 3, CWC 0

Halftime: 0-0

Goals: LCCC, Scivally (Osmon), 73. LCCC, Hill (Brown), 80, LCCC, Brown (Basich), 90.

Shots: LCCC 34, CWC 4. Shots on goal: LCCC 21, CWC 2. Saves: LCCC 2 (Ewing); CWC 18 (Liljenquist).

Corner kicks: LCCC 7, CWC 1. Fouls: LCCC 5, CWC 3. Offsides: LCCC 3, CWC 0. Yellow cards: LCCC 2 (team, 62; Howell, 67).

LCCC men 2
Central Wyo. 0

CHEYENNE – Ethan Mathis and Jesus Gonzalez both scored goals to help No. 7-ranked Laramie County Community College to a 2-0 victory over Central Wyoming on Saturday in Riverton.

Mathis scored in the 27th minute off an assist from Bryan Vazquez. Gonzalez also got an assist from Vazquez in the 90th.

The Golden Eagles (9-1-1 overall, 6-0-1 Region IX) held Central Wyoming to just two shots on goal while putting 10 of their own on frame. LCCC also took 14 corner kicks.

The win secured the regular season Region IX title for LCCC.

LCCC 2, CENTRAL WYO. 0

Halftime: 1-0.

Goals: LCCC, Mathis (Vazquez), 27. LCCC, Gonzalez (Vazquez), 90.

Shots: LCCC 25, CWC 5. Shots on goal: LCCC 10, CWC 2. Saves: LCCC 2 (Domyan 2, Heinle 0).

Corner kicks: LCCC 14, CWC 1. Offsides: LCCC 3, CWC 1. Fouls: LCCC 13, CWC 18. Yellow cards: LCCC 2 (Naite, 19. Van Holland, 32); CWC 4 (Clarke, 23. El Waziki, 53. Dolce, 61. Davis, 76).

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Casper 3
LCCC 0

CHEYENNE – Michela De Stefano had 13 kills and nine digs, but it wasn’t enough for the Laramie County Community College volleyball team during a 25-21, 25-21, 25-16 loss Saturday at Casper College.

Sophomore Kalme Moncavo added six kills, while Lauren Lacy posted three ace serves for the Golden Eagles (9-12 overall, 1-2 Region IX North).

