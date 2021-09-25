Laramie County Community College LCCC logo gold

CHEYENNE – Carlos Vargas’ 87th-minute penalty kick helped the No. 8-ranked Laramie County Community College men’s soccer team forge a 2-2 tie with visiting Trinidad State Junior College on Friday.

The Golden Eagles took a 1-0 lead in the 54th off Jonathan Jimenez-Flores’ unassisted goal.

Trinidad got goals in the 58th and 71st minutes to pull ahead 2-0.

LCCC outshot the Trojans 30-6, including a 9-4 edge in shots on goal. The Eagles also were awarded 16 penalty kicks to Trinidad’s three.

LCCC hosts Otero Junior College at 1 p.m. today.

LCCC 2, TRINIDAD 2

Halftime: 0-0. Regulation: 2-2.

Goals: LCCC, Jimenez-Flores (unassisted), 54. TSJC, Galdas (penalty kick), 58. TSJC, Starr (Sanojo), 71. LCCC, Vargas (penalty kick), 87.

Shots: TSJC 6, LCCC 30. Shots on goal: TSJC 4, LCCC 9. Saves: TSJC 7 (Pedroza); LCCC 2 (Domyan).

Corner kicks: TSJC 3, LCCC 16. Offsides: TSJC 1, LCCC 2. Fouls: TSJC 15, LCCC 13. Yellow cards: TSJC 7; LCCC 4.

LCCC women 0
Trinidad St. 0

CHEYENNE – The No. 13-ranked Laramie County Community College women’s soccer team played to a scoreless draw with Trinidad State Junior College on Friday.

The Golden Eagles put 10 of their 19 shots on goal. Freshman goalkeeper London Ewing stopped seven shots.

No other information was provided to WyoSports.

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus