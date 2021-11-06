Laramie County Community College LCCC logo blue

CHEYENNE – The Laramie County Community College men’s basketball team rallied for an 88-84 overtime victory Friday night at North Platte (Nebraska) Community College.

The Golden Eagles (2-0) trailed 40-33 at halftime, but outscored North Platte 44-37 to force overtime.

Jaedon Bradley paced LCCC with 20 points and 12 rebounds to go with three assists. Sophomore guard Arion Lewis added 18 points and seven assists.

Third-year sophomore guard Ghared Boyce added 22 points, while Derrick Harden and Xavier McCord both scored 12. McCord also snared eight rebounds.

LCCC plays at McCook (Neb.) Community College at 3 p.m. today.

