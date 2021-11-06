COLLEGES: LCCC men rally for OT win Nov 6, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CHEYENNE – The Laramie County Community College men’s basketball team rallied for an 88-84 overtime victory Friday night at North Platte (Nebraska) Community College.The Golden Eagles (2-0) trailed 40-33 at halftime, but outscored North Platte 44-37 to force overtime.Jaedon Bradley paced LCCC with 20 points and 12 rebounds to go with three assists. Sophomore guard Arion Lewis added 18 points and seven assists.Third-year sophomore guard Ghared Boyce added 22 points, while Derrick Harden and Xavier McCord both scored 12. McCord also snared eight rebounds.LCCC plays at McCook (Neb.) Community College at 3 p.m. today. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Latest Special Section 2021 Wyoming Football Preview To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Now Schlabs winning one-on-one matchups fuels big game Cowboys unable to complete comeback at San Jose State Cheyenne South's Dan Gallas retires from coaching football Pokes show promise, but losses keep stacking up Pokes aim to build off positive developments Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! News Updates - Laramie Boomerang Want to keep updated on news headlines? Sign up today! News Updates - Rawlins Times Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! News Updates - Wyoming Business Report Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists