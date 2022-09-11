Laramie County Community College LCCC logo gold

CHEYENNE – Owen Sanchez scored a pair of goals to help the Laramie County Community College men’s soccer team to a 3-1 victory over Central Wyoming College on Saturday in Riverton.

Sanchez’s first tally was assisted by Leo Soto, while his second was unassisted. Daniel Barajas also scored on a penalty kick for the Golden Eagles.

