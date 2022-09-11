CHEYENNE – Owen Sanchez scored a pair of goals to help the Laramie County Community College men’s soccer team to a 3-1 victory over Central Wyoming College on Saturday in Riverton.
Sanchez’s first tally was assisted by Leo Soto, while his second was unassisted. Daniel Barajas also scored on a penalty kick for the Golden Eagles.
“I am happy with our performance,” interim coach Fernando Perez said. “They showed up and played for 90 minutes.”
LCCC women 4 Central Wyo. 0
CHEYENNE – Freshman Macey Woolcock scored a pair of goals to help the Laramie County Community College women's soccer team to a 4-0 victory over Central Wyoming on Saturday in Riverton.
Woolcock scored in the first minute off a deflection. She added another goal off a deflection in the 63rd.
LCCC took a 3-0 lead in the 66 thanks to an own goal.
"We had a good meeting (Friday) night and were able to do some tactical board work to straighten some things out and let the players ask questions," interim coach Jim Gardner said. "This was a weaker team, but you could see them doing some of the things we talked about."
Freshman Cheyenne Kohlhagen – a Cheyenne South graduate – netted the Golden Eagles' final goal in the 84th.
LCCC outshot the Rustlers' 17-2 overall, including an 11-0 advantage in shots on goal. The Eagles also got 11 corner kicks.