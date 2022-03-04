CHEYENNE – Max Reyes scored 26 points while dishing out seven assists and grabbing five rebounds to help the Laramie County Community College men’s basketball team to a 91-75 win over McCook Community College in the Region IX tournament Thursday in LaJunta, Colorado.
The Golden Eagles made 14 of 31 3-pointers (45%) while holding McCook to a 6 for 21 mark (29%).
“They shoot the 3 well and we did a great job of holding them down,” second-year LCCC coach DeWayne Saulsberry said. “Their main two guys combined for 12 points. We did a good job of getting down and defending.”
Jaedon Bradley chipped in with 24 points for LCCC, which plays again at 7 tonight.
Sophomore forward Nolan Causwell added 17 points and 11 rebounds. Sophomore Xavier McCord finished with 14 points and seven assists.
LCCC women 89 Trinidad State 54
CHEYENNE – Five players scored in double figures to help the Laramie County Community College women’s basketball team to an 89-54 win over Trinidad (Colorado) State Junior College in the Region IX tournament Thursday in Casper.
Freshman Halle Hester scored 17 points and pulled down six rebounds, while Jamy de Kock added 14 points and six boards.
Freshmen Riley VanTassell and Monique Marcetic-Vaotangi both scored 12 points. Sophomore Sam Hester chipped in with 10 points, six rebounds, six steals and four rebounds.
The Golden Eagles shot 48% (34 for 71) from the floor, including a 12 of 24 mark (50%) from behind the 3-point line.