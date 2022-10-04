CHEYENNE – Laramie County Community College tie-down roper Chance Derner left no doubt about who the best roper was at Sheridan College’s Pat Hamilton Memorial Rodeo this weekend.
Derner had the fastest time of the first go-round (9.7 seconds) and second round (9.4) to finish first with an aggregate time of 19.1 seconds. He leads the Central Rocky Mountain Region standings with 335 points.
Teammate Rhett Witt captured fourth in the tie-down race with an aggregate time of 21.7 seconds.
LCCC’s Dixon Tattrie was the only bull rider to record a score on the weekend, notching a 60 during the first round. He had a no-score in the finals, but still won the rodeo. He also leads the CRMR standings.
Steer wrestler Bernard Girard – a 2022 College National Finals qualifier – captured second place with a time of 10.6 seconds on two runs. He was one-tenth of a second behind the champion. Girard’s 5.5-second run in the finals was the fastest of the round. He currently sits second in the region standings.
LCCC heeler Reece Wadhams placed fourth in team roping with University of Wyoming header Rio Nutter. The pair clocked a two-head time of 13.1 seconds.
Hayden Madsen – who competed at the 2022 CNFR in goat tying – finished second in barrel racing in Sheridan. She needed 35.81 seconds to complete the cloverleaf pattern twice. Her 17.75-second run in the first go was the fastest of that round. Madsen also split seventh in goat tying at 14.0 seconds.
Payton Feyder – another 2022 CNFR qualifier finished third in breakaway roping. Her 2.6-second time during the first round was the fastest of the rodeo. She is third in the season standings.