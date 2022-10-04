CHEYENNE – Laramie County Community College tie-down roper Chance Derner left no doubt about who the best roper was at Sheridan College’s Pat Hamilton Memorial Rodeo this weekend.

Derner had the fastest time of the first go-round (9.7 seconds) and second round (9.4) to finish first with an aggregate time of 19.1 seconds. He leads the Central Rocky Mountain Region standings with 335 points.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus