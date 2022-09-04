Laramie County Community College LCCC logo blue

CHEYENNE – Thayline Teixiera scored two goals to help Coffeyville (Kansas) to 3-0 win over No. 16-ranked Laramie County Community College on Saturday.

“We did not play well,” interim LCCC coach Jim Gardner said. “It’s hot and humid and we did not adjust. We went our real sluggish and played that way the whole game. That team was pretty fired up they were playing a ranked team, and we didn’t play like a ranked team.

