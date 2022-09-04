CHEYENNE – Thayline Teixiera scored two goals to help Coffeyville (Kansas) to 3-0 win over No. 16-ranked Laramie County Community College on Saturday.
“We did not play well,” interim LCCC coach Jim Gardner said. “It’s hot and humid and we did not adjust. We went our real sluggish and played that way the whole game. That team was pretty fired up they were playing a ranked team, and we didn’t play like a ranked team.
“We have to play with a lot more intensity (today) like we did last weekend. We may not win, but we’ll stay in it and get something out of it.”
LCCC got just six shots on goal. It faces Barton Community College today in El Dorado, Kansas.
LCCC spikers drop two in McCook
CHEYENNE – The Laramie County Community College volleyball team lost to Barton (Kansas) 14-25, 25-20, 19-25, 17-25 on Saturday morning in McCook, Nebraska. The Golden Eagles later dropped a 19-25, 25-20, 25-21, 15-25, 8-15 loss to Butler (Kansas).
Rigan McInerney posted 11 kills against Barton, while Demi Stauffenberg chipped in with 10 kills and nine digs. Brooke Parker had 30 assists.
Against Butler, Stauffenberg had 30 kills and 13 digs. McInerney added 11 kills and 10 digs. Sadie Christiansen chipped in with 26 digs. McKenzie Earl posted 10 digs and nine kills.