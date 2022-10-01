COLLEGES: LCCC spikers sweep Casper Oct 1, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CHEYENNE – The Laramie County Community College volleyball team swept visiting Casper College 25-15, 25-17, 25-21 on Friday night at Storey Gym.Freshman Demi Stauffenberg 15 kills and 12 digs for the Golden Eagles, who improved to 10-9 overall and 1-2 in Region IX North play.McKenzie Earle added 23 digs and seven assists. Brooke Parker posted 20 assists and 10 digs before suffering an injury.Sadie Christiansen notched a team-best 20 digs. Rigan McInerney finished with 11 digs and nine kills.LCCC hosts Western Wyoming at 2 p.m. today at Storey Gym. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Volleyball Team Sport Volleyball Casper Golden Eagle Spiker Statistics Gym Sweep Dig Assist Laramie County Community College Kill Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Latest Special Section 2022 UW Football Preview To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Now Josh Allen has Bills fans embracing Wyoming No. 19 BYU pulls away from UW in second half Central senior Averie Perriton having career year in cross-country Pokes show fight in loss to BYU Andrew Lock ran away with state tennis title