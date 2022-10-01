Laramie County Community College LCCC logo gold

CHEYENNE – The Laramie County Community College volleyball team swept visiting Casper College 25-15, 25-17, 25-21 on Friday night at Storey Gym.

Freshman Demi Stauffenberg 15 kills and 12 digs for the Golden Eagles, who improved to 10-9 overall and 1-2 in Region IX North play.

