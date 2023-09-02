Addyson McArthur
CHEYENNE – The Laramie County Community College volleyball team picked up two victories on the first day of the McCook (Nebraska) Tournament on Friday.
The Golden Eagles opened the day with a 25-11, 25-19, 25-17 victory over Iowa Western.
Addyson McArthur paced LCCC with 12 kills and 11 digs. Demi Stauffenberg added 12 digs and nine kills.
Kate Ohlsen dished out 27 assists. Freshman middle blocker Elysiana Fonseca had nine blocks and three kills. Sophomore libero Sadie Christiansen added 12 digs.
LCCC rounded out its day with a 25-22, 25-20, 10-25, 25-16 victory over Garden City, Kansas.
McArthur posted 19 kills and 11 digs, while Famke Zomer had 18 digs. Christiansen added 16 digs, while Stauffenberg had 11. Ohlsen dished out 32 assists.
The Eagles face No. 19-ranked Barton Community College of Kansas at 9 a.m. today. They close the tournament against North Platte, Nebraska, at 3 p.m.
