Addyson McArthur

Addyson McArthur

 Matthew Idler/Courtesy of LCCC

CHEYENNE – The Laramie County Community College volleyball team picked up two victories on the first day of the McCook (Nebraska) Tournament on Friday.

The Golden Eagles opened the day with a 25-11, 25-19, 25-17 victory over Iowa Western.


