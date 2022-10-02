Laramie County Community College LCCC logo gold

CHEYENNE – Caroline Kuhn scored on a deflection to lift the Laramie County Community College women’s soccer team to a 2-1 victory over Harford Community College on Saturday in Rochester, New York.

Kuhn’s goal came in the 57th and broke a 1-1 tie.

