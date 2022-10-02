CHEYENNE – Caroline Kuhn scored on a deflection to lift the Laramie County Community College women’s soccer team to a 2-1 victory over Harford Community College on Saturday in Rochester, New York.
Kuhn’s goal came in the 57th and broke a 1-1 tie.
Mattiese Loretan gave the Golden Eagles a 1-0 lead with an unassisted goal in the 19. Lauren Westbrook leveled the score 1-1 with a goal for the Owls in the 25th.
“This was a good win for us,” interim LCCC coach Jim Gardner said. “When you can come all the way across the country and then have the game changed to an earlier time so you have to hustle to make it one time, that shows a lot of resilience.”
The Eagles have now won six consecutive matches. They play No. 9 Monroe College at 8:30 a.m. today.
“They’re as good or better than they’ve been in the past. They’re a really solid team,” Gardner said. “This is a win-win for us. We don’t have many expectations on us, and we’re getting good competition outside of the conference.”
LCCC 3 Western Wyo. 0
CHEYENNE – Freshman Demi Stauffenberg posted 13 kills and seven digs to help Laramie County Community College to a 25-15, 25-16, 25-19 victory over visiting Western Wyoming on Saturday afternoon at Storey Gym.
Sadie Christiansen notched 14 digs, while Jordyn Keller added 10. McKenzie Earl dished out 24 assists. Rigan McInerney chipped in with eight kills, while Sidney Kettelkamp had seven.