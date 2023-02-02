Nikola Kuzmanovic

Nikola Kuzmanovic

 Matthew Idler/Courtesy of LCCC

CHEYENNE – The Laramie County Community College women’s basketball team lost at Northwest College 76-59 Wednesday night in Powell.

The Golden Eagles were led by Nikola Kuzmanovic, who scored 15 points. Lylah Spring and Jamy de Kock both netted nine points.


Tags

comments powered by Disqus