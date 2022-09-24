COLLEGES: Marrufo scores two to help LCCC men win Sep 24, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Azael Marrufo Matthew Idler/Courtesy of LCCC Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CHEYENNE – Azael Marrufo scored a pair of first-half goals to help the Laramie County Community College men’s soccer team to a 2-0 victory over visiting Northwest College on Friday afternoon.Marrufo scored off an assist from Daniel Barajas in the 30th minute. Marrufo got an assist from Rudy Medina in the 42nd.LCCC did not allow a shot on goal.The Golden Eagles are 3-1 in Region IX play, and host No. 12-ranked Casper College at 1 p.m. today.LCCC women 2Northwest 0CHEYENNE – Caroline Kuhn and Sophie Osman netted goals to help the Laramie County Community College women’s soccer team to a 2-0 victory over visiting Northwest College on Friday.Kuhn took a pass from Mattiese Loretan, and scored in the 54th minute. Osman netted a penalty kick in the 74th.The win is the Golden Eagles’ fourth consecutive. They also have posted shutouts in their past four contests.LCCC hosts Casper College at 3:30 p.m. today.Central Wyo. 3LCCC 2CHEYENNE – No. 11-ranked Central Wyoming held off Laramie County Community College for a 23-25, 25-14, 25-21, 14-25, 15-13 win Friday in Riverton.Individual statistics were not available by deadline Friday.The loss moves LCCC’s record to 9-7 overall. The Golden Eagles play at Northwest College at 2 p.m. today in Powell. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Azael Marrufo Sport Football Sophie Osman Laramie County Community College Caroline Kuhn Soccer Team Northwest College Win Wyoming Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Latest Special Section 2022 UW Football Preview To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Now UW preparing for ‘traditional football’ against BYU Little separation in first MW power rankings Pokes in the Pros: Gipson snares INT, Wilson nets three tackles Central freshman Hailey Mathis-Breitkopf dominating on tennis court Wyoming-BYU showdown renews historic rivalry