Azael Marrufo

Azael Marrufo

 Matthew Idler/Courtesy of LCCC

CHEYENNE – Azael Marrufo scored a pair of first-half goals to help the Laramie County Community College men’s soccer team to a 2-0 victory over visiting Northwest College on Friday afternoon.

Marrufo scored off an assist from Daniel Barajas in the 30th minute. Marrufo got an assist from Rudy Medina in the 42nd.

