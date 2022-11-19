COLLEGES: McCord scores 20 to help LCCC men win Nov 19, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Xavier McCord Matthew Idler/Courtesy of LCCC Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CHEYENNE – Third-year sophomore Xavier McCord scored 20 points to help the Laramie County Community College men’s soccer team beat Utah Peak Prep 94-57 on Friday in Casper.The Golden Eagles closed the first half on a 35-7 run to pull away.Matt Davis added 14 points and Pedro Ellery chipped in with 11.Utah State Eastern 67LCCC women 64, OTCHEYENNE – The Laramie County Community College women’s basketball team lost to Utah State Eastern 67-64 in overtime Friday night in Price, Utah.The Golden Eagles held a 43-41 third-quarter lead, but USU-Eastern forged a 57-57 tie to sned the game into overtime.Michala Bork posted 16 points, while Jamy de Kock added 13 and Halle Hester and Monique Marcetic-Voatangi both scored 10. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Eastern Xavier Mccord Utah Overtime Sport Golden Eagle Laramie County Community College Prep Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Latest Special Section 2022 UW Football Preview To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Now Cowboys hold off Colorado State 14-13, improve to 5-1 in Mountain West Cowboys shift focus to Boise State with MW title hopes still alive Dalton Schaefer overcame injuries to shine in state title game Sheridan comes alive in second half to beat East in 4A title game Wyoming 14, Colorado State 13 Local Briefs Business briefs for 11-19-22 UW appoints first full-time vice president for diversity, equity and inclusion South High School Art Club will host 2022 Turkey Stampede Grants awarded to support social and emotional learning in Wyoming Wyoming Agriculture in The Classroom receives $150,000 grant Lummis, colleagues introduce highway permitting reform bill Cheyenne high school speech and debate teams win awards Christmas tree permits available for BLM Wyoming public lands Online permits available for Christmas tree cutting in national forests Cheyenne Animal Control changes hours of operation Current status of COVID-19 in Laramie County, statewide Updated Nov 15, 2022