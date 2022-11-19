Xavier McCord

Xavier McCord

 Matthew Idler/Courtesy of LCCC

CHEYENNE – Third-year sophomore Xavier McCord scored 20 points to help the Laramie County Community College men’s soccer team beat Utah Peak Prep 94-57 on Friday in Casper.

The Golden Eagles closed the first half on a 35-7 run to pull away.


Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus