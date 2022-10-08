COLLEGES: McInerney, Stauffenberg net double-doubles in LCCC win Oct 8, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Rigan McInerney Matthew Idler/Courtesy of LCCC Demi Stauffenberg Matthew Idler/Courtesy of LCCC Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CHEYENNE – Laramie County Community College pushed its winning streak to three matches with a 25-15, 25-15, 25-19 victory over visiting Eastern Wyoming on Friday.The Golden Eagles got 19 kills and 11 digs from sophomore Rigan McInerney. Freshman Demi Stauffenberg added 16 digs and 12 kills. Brooke Parker and McKenzie Earl both dished out 19 assists.Libero Sadie Christiansen posted a team-high 16 digs. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Dig Kill Sport University Demi Stauffenberg Rigan Mcinerney Mckenzie Earl Laramie County Community College Brooke Parker Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Latest Special Section 2022 UW Football Preview To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Now Family helps fuel Fornstrom's success Josh Allen has Bills fans embracing Wyoming Wyoming suffers first MW loss to SJSU Confidence, healthy hip has Central’s Brinkley Lewis undefeated on diving board Summer of hard work helps Gallegos succeed as Broncs setter