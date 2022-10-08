CHEYENNE – Laramie County Community College pushed its winning streak to three matches with a 25-15, 25-15, 25-19 victory over visiting Eastern Wyoming on Friday.

The Golden Eagles got 19 kills and 11 digs from sophomore Rigan McInerney. Freshman Demi Stauffenberg added 16 digs and 12 kills. Brooke Parker and McKenzie Earl both dished out 19 assists.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus