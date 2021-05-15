CHEYENNE – Sophomore Avery Potter scored a pair of first-half goals to help No. 6-ranked Laramie County Community College to a 5-0 victory over visiting Northwest College in the first round of the Region IX tournament.
Jayla Wulff, Erika Scivally and Grace Roswadovski rounded out the Golden Eagles’ scoring. Ainsley Basich – a Cheyenne Central alumna – and Jenaya Brown both dished out two assists. Reagan Cordell added one assist.
Sophomore Caely Pickerd stopped all six shots she faced for LCCC (11-1 overall).