Caroline Kuhn

Caroline Kuhn

 Matthew Idler/Courtesy of LCCC athletics

CHEYENNE – No. 2-ranked Salt Lake Community College got four second-half goals to rally for a 5-4 victory over No. 13 Laramie County Community College on Thursday afternoon in Cheyenne.

Sophomore Caroline Kuhn gave the Golden Eagles a 3-1 halftime lead in their season opener by scoring goals in the fifth, 20th and 29th minutes.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

comments powered by Disqus