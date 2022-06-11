CHEYENNE – Consistency was never an issue for Payton Feyder throughout the rodeo season.
Feyder made the breakaway roping short go-round in seven of the 10 rodeos she competed in. The only problem was the Laramie County Community College junior said she wouldn’t enter the short-go with the same eagerness she was competing with during the long rounds, and wouldn’t find as much success. She captured one first-place finish on the season – timing in at 5.1 seconds to win the Chadron State College rodeo in September and had a runner-up finish at Casper College in April.
Feyder felt like the timidness stymied her.
“I think I was just safetying up a lot instead of being aggressive and doing what I had been doing in the long rounds,” Feyder said. “I just safetied up and didn’t compete to the best of my abilities, and that cost me.”
There was a different mentality she approached this season with that she hadn’t in the past. It ultimately landed her the opportunity to compete in her first College National Finals Rodeo, despite not making the short go-round in LCCC’s final rodeo of the season at the University of Wyoming’s Laramie River Rendezvous. Feyder made the short-go her senior year in team roping and breakaway at the National High School Finals Rodeo.
Rather than going into her events merely not wanting to lose, her mindset changed. She also emphasized the importance of the coaches and LCCC’s facilities in helping build her confidence.
“My approach freshman and sophomore year was I was trying too hard not to lose, and I wasn’t trying to win,” the Elko, Nevada, cowgirl said. “But my whole thing this year was going for the win – just going out there and trying to be the best that I could.”
Feyder’s mental approach wasn’t the only thing that primed her into securing a trip to Casper. She noticed a change on the physical side of things, as well. It was nearly as important as the adjustment to her mindset.
“I feel a lot stronger than I was my freshman and sophomore year, and I kind of learned how to win again with the help of that,” she said. “I got a lot more confidence in that, and I think that’s made the biggest difference for me.”
Feyder will join classmate Hayden Madsen in competing in breakaway, with the duo grabbing two of the three CNFR spots from the Central Rocky Mountain Region. Their quest for a national title starts Sunday at the Wyoming Center.
However, with LCCC’s final rodeo before CNFR taking place April 24, there’s nearly seven weeks between competition. That shouldn’t have much of an impact on Feyder, though, LCCC coach Seth Glause said.
“For us, it’s just continuing to be competitive and continuing to rope and be prepared,” the coach said. “There’s such a long break between the season and the CNFR … but, they’re going to show up in Casper and give a winning effort every time.”
Feyder finished the regular season with 413.3 points and third in the region standings. The fourth-place finisher tallied 290 points on the season, giving Feyder some breathing room, even after she missed the short-go in Laramie.
The consistency she maintained throughout the season landed her in the CNFR comfortably, and it’ll be the same type of consistency she’ll expect to ride into Casper with.
“I feel like I have a lot of momentum coming off of the season; the season has been really good for me,” Feyder said. “I’ve gotten a lot more confident in my roping heading into Casper.”