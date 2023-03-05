Laramie County Community College’s Lylah Spring takes a drives to the basket against Central Wyoming College March 4, 2023 at Storey Gymnasium in Cheyenne. The Golden Eagles won 75-48. Michael Smith/For the Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Laramie County Community College’s Shannon Niles takes a shot against Central Wyoming College March 4, 2023 at Storey Gymnasium in Cheyenne. The Golden Eagles won 75-48. Michael Smith/For the Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Michael S Smith
Jamy de Kock
Matthew Idler/Courtesy of LCCC
CHEYENNE — The Laramie County Community College women’s basketball team punched its ticket to the Region IX quarterfinals next Thursday with a dominant win over Central Wyoming on Saturday.
The win marked a historic moment for the LCCC women’s program. Knocking off Central Wyoming allowed LCCC to reach 20 wins for the first time.
“I think we were all really hyped,” sophomore forward Jamy de Kock said. “It was our last home game, and we wanted to make history again. We all had a lot of energy.”
The Golden Eagles had a rough go out of the gate. LCCC missed on its first four shots, falling behind 5-1 in the opening three minutes of the game. The Rustlers came out and packed the middle of the court, not allowing LCCC to use its size and skill down low to control the game.
Shortly after falling behind, freshman guard Shannon Niles knocked down a 3-pointer to cut the lead to one. From that point on, it was all Eagles.
Sparked by 10-first quarter points by Niles, the Eagles went on a 22-3 run to close out the first quarter with a 23-8 lead. LCCC’s defense locked down for the remainder of the quarter, surrendering just one made basket.
“We knew they were probably going to play zone,” LCCC head coach Ayana McWilliams said. “They were giving up the outside, so we just had to step up and make shots. (Niles) came out pretty hot and that kind of opened things up and let us settle into the game plan.”
Central Wyoming outscored the Eagles 6-5 in the opening two minutes of the frame. Just past the midway point, Central Wyoming managed to cut the LCCC lead down to 13 after a made 3-pointer.
However, that was as close as Central Wyoming would come to LCCC in the first half. Led by six second-quarter points from de Kock, LCCC carried a 40-23 lead into halftime.
The Eagles carried that momentum into the third quarter, where they built up a 26-point lead midway through frame. Central Wyoming cut the lead to under 20 just past the midway point, but would not come any closer the rest of the game. De Kock capped off an eight-point third-quarter performance with a reverse layup as time expired to give LCCC a 62-39 lead heading into the final quarter.
Shortly into the fourth quarter, the LCCC lead ballooned to 29 points. From that point on, the Eagles cruised to the win. Central Wyoming never got closer than a 20-point deficit.
LCCC’s offense played great throughout the course of the game and proved to be a challenge for Central Wyoming to deal with. However, the play of its defense was spectacular as well. LCCC locked down the shooters for Central Wyoming, holding the Rattlers to just 27.6% shooting from the field.
“We try to let our defense create our offense,” Niles said. “We know we are a transition team, so getting out on defense (was important to us).
“We came in and just knew we had to know where their shooters were. Transition defense, and making sure we were locked in on defense (was a point of emphasis for us).”
De Kock led the way for the Golden Eagles throughout the contest. In her last game at Storey Gym, the sophomore posted a game-high 23 points, including a mark of 8-of-12 from the field. Niles finished with 16 points on the game.
“They played excellent,” McWilliams said. “I have preached this all year long: we have a different kid step up each night. Today, those two just came through for us.”
LCCC will play Otero Community College in Scottsbluff at 5 p.m. on March 9 in the Region IX tournament.
Matt Atencio covers Laramie County prep sports for WyoSports. He can be reached at matencio@wyosports.net. Follow him on Twitter at @MattAtencio5.