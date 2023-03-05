CHEYENNE — The Laramie County Community College women’s basketball team punched its ticket to the Region IX quarterfinals next Thursday with a dominant win over Central Wyoming on Saturday.

The win marked a historic moment for the LCCC women’s program. Knocking off Central Wyoming allowed LCCC to reach 20 wins for the first time.


Matt Atencio covers Laramie County prep sports for WyoSports. He can be reached at matencio@wyosports.net. Follow him on Twitter at @MattAtencio5.

