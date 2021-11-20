Count Deshon Portley among those who had their lives upended by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 28-year-old was in his third season as an assistant men’s basketball coach at Southern Nazarene University – his alma mater – when the novel coronavirus started bringing life to a halt.
“We were actually on our way to the (NCAA Division II) national tournament when we found out it had been canceled,” Portley said.
It didn’t take long before the financial uncertainty of the pandemic led SNU to eliminate Portley’s position. He left Bethany, Oklahoma, and went back home to Plano, Texas, to help his mother, Vickie Portley, with her cleaning business.
Portley soon realized that was not something he wanted to do long term.
“My mom loves it, she’s good at it, and her business is doing good, but that is not for me,” he said with a laugh.
Portley’s life has settled into some semblance of normalcy. He’s no longer living in Texas, and he’s no longer helping Vickie clean commercial and residential properties.
Instead, Portley is back in the gym coaching basketball. It’s a gym he is quite familiar with. A gym where he torched Region IX defenses en route to becoming the second-leading scorer in Laramie County Community College history.
DeWayne Saulsberry spent 13 seasons as a Golden Eagles assistant before taking over as the interim coach last season. He was the coach who convinced Portley to come to Cheyenne in 2012 by making it abundantly clear LCCC badly needed a point guard.
Saulsberry tried to hire Portley as an assistant prior to last season, but the pandemic, combined with the uncertainty of whether Saulsberry would have his interim tag removed, kept Portley in Texas.
Saulsberry turned to Roybell Baez to fill the assistant role, and the pair helped the Eagles go 11-12 and win their first Region IX North title. After the season, Baez accepted an assistant job at Cowley College in Kansas, leading Saulsberry to reach out to Portley again.
“I wanted a guy who knows me and understands what makes me tick,” Saulsberry said. “I wanted someone who can help the players understand what we’re trying to do and what I expect from them. It’s a great opportunity for our guys to see someone who has been through this system and had some success.
“(Portley) was an All-American, and they’ll listen when he speaks because they know he’s been through what they’re doing, and he’s done it at a high level.”
***
Saulsberry raves about Portley’s basketball IQ, but the first-year assistant can impart more than hardwood wisdom on the Eagles.
Coming out of high school, Portley had the grades and standardized test scores to be a full academic qualifier in the eyes of the NCAA. He just didn’t have the interest from Division I schools. The same can be said for the season he spent at a post-graduate prep school.
His time at LCCC was the opposite story.
The 6-foot-1 guard scored 1,221 points, shot 85.4% from the free-throw line, earned All-Region IX honors twice and was an honorable mention All-American. There were a number of programs lining up for his services, but academics had taken a backseat to basketball and social life at LCCC, and Portley’s grades suffered.
“They were barely good enough to get into a DII school, so I had to take extra classes to even be accepted at Southern Nazarene,” Portley said. “Coach Adam Bohac helped me out quite a bit, and was honest with me about what was expected from Day 1. I really respected that.”
Portley said he has “made peace” with his mistakes, and is trying to help the players he coaches avoid the same pitfalls. He has already used himself as an example of the importance of academics.
“It’s a lesson I learned the hard way that I hope other people won’t have to go through,” he said. “My biggest message to these guys has been not to self-sabotage and do anything that will keep you from reaching your goals.
“I know how it is when you don’t want to do the work or when you don’t want to go to class, but, in the long run, that’s not beneficial.”
Portley’s experience makes him the ideal junior-college coach, Saulsberry said.
“He got himself right and moved on to the next level and graduated,” the coach said. “That’s something he can show the guys. He has first-hand experience when it comes to staying in there, plugging away and handling your business.
“It doesn’t matter how good you are, a lot of where you end up after here comes down to whether the coaches can get you into school.”
***
Portley was seemingly destined for a life in basketball.
His father, Anthony Portley, played collegiately and has spent his life coaching men’s and women’s teams at all levels of college basketball. Vickie Portley played collegiately at Tarleton State University in Stephenville, Texas.
Deshon started thinking about coaching midway through his second honorable mention All-Great American Conference season at Southern Nazarene.
His time coaching at SNU was primarily in a hands-on role, working with players on the court. He never got to see much of the inner workings of the Storm’s program.
The opportunity to learn the ins and outs of running a program is why Portley leapt at his second opportunity to join Saulsberry at LCCC.
“I’m loving it because I have already learned so much, like budgeting, recruiting and this whole new world that I knew next to nothing about when I got here,” Portley said. “My biggest passion is working with players, showing them things I’ve learned and seeing that light turn on for them.
“But I am getting a lot of responsibility as the top assistant here that is going to help me advance in my coaching career. I want to coach for a long time, so I have to be a strong support system for this program and learn as much as I can.”
Portley never saw himself returning to Cheyenne when he left in 2014. He said he has enjoyed being back on LCCC’s campus, especially when he runs into familiar faces. He sometimes gets quizzical looks because he now wears his hair closely cropped instead of in the hi-top fade he sported during his playing days.
“I’ve had a couple people look at me like they know me, but aren’t sure,” Portley said with a laugh. “I’ll introduce myself, and that’s when it clicks. They’ve told me they don’t recognize me without the hair.
“It’s been great to be back. I forgot about how polite and nice everyone is out here. It’s been an easy transition.”