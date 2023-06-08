CHEYENNE — Laramie County Community College bull rider Dixon Tattrie’s relationship with head coach Seth Glause is one he describes as “friendship-like.”

So when the freshman got off to a rocky start, it was Glause who helped him turn things around. Glause’s efforts helped Tattrie reach his full potential, taking home the Central Rocky Mountain Region crown for bull riding, rookie of the year honors and, more importantly, a berth in the College National Finals Rodeo.


