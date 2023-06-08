Laramie County Community College freshman bull rider Dixon Tattrie won the Central Rocky Mountain Region title to earn a spot in his first College National Finals Rodeo, which starts Sunday at the Wyoming Center in Casper.
Laramie County Community College freshman bull rider Dixon Tattrie won the Central Rocky Mountain Region title to earn a spot in his first College National Finals Rodeo, which starts Sunday at the Wyoming Center in Casper.
Matthew Idler/Courtesy of LCCC
CHEYENNE — Laramie County Community College bull rider Dixon Tattrie’s relationship with head coach Seth Glause is one he describes as “friendship-like.”
So when the freshman got off to a rocky start, it was Glause who helped him turn things around. Glause’s efforts helped Tattrie reach his full potential, taking home the Central Rocky Mountain Region crown for bull riding, rookie of the year honors and, more importantly, a berth in the College National Finals Rodeo.
What led to such a big turnaround? Nothing more than a book called “With Winning in Mind” and a conversation.
“Seth has been great to me all year,” Tattrie said. “He is a real nice guy, and he knows exactly what I am trying to do. He is just a great guy to have as a coach, friend and mentor.
“It was just about getting that headspace right. Once I got that headspace right, I was able to go and ride bulls and do good at it.”
During the spring portion of the season, Tattrie won the bull riding competition in Gillette and Casper, which allowed him to cruise to the finish line. He said he had a good feeling heading into the final rodeo of the season in Laramie that he had done enough to qualify for the CNFR, and, despite being bucked off his final ride, he managed to secure the bid.
Tattrie will compete in slack Sunday afternoon at the Wyoming Center in Casper. He also is up in slack Monday morning and during the main performance Tuesday night.
But despite his electric end to the season, Tattrie’s fall season got off to a slow start. In his first rodeo of the season, Tattrie struggled and was unable to record any points. After winning the Sheridan rodeo a few weeks later, he suffered an ankle injury that hampered him heading into the Shawn Dubie Memorial Rodeo at LCCC. He managed to win the final rodeo of the fall season, despite the injury.
“I just talked to him a lot about the mental game and knowing that when you get to the rodeo,” he said. “(“With Winning in Mind”) really helped me in my rodeo career, and I felt like applying some of those things in my career, it would put me at my best. Just to be able to pass that on to students and see them apply it to their situations and use that information to get better makes it all worthwhile to me.”
While he is excited about the achievement, Tattrie isn’t resting on his current accomplishments. Instead, he has his eyes set on a much bigger prize.
“It is a special achievement, but the job is not finished,” Tattrie said. “I am going to try to win a national title. That is what is going to make me happy, not just making it there.”
Tattrie, who originally hails from Youngstown, Alberta, Canada, has had rodeo riding ingrained in him since he was a kid. His father, Troy, rode bareback in Canada while Tattrie was growing up. Being around his father and being at rodeos is what helped spark his interest in the sport.
Last year, Tattrie got to live out a dream of riding in the Calgary Stampede. After watching his father compete there during his childhood, Tattrie was one of six novice saddle bronc riders selected to ride at GMC Stadium in Calgary.
“It was a lot of fun,” Tattrie said with a smile. “You get to go to the Calgary Stampede. It’s bright lights, big grandstand, lots of people cheering, and it’s just a fun and energetic place to get on that really encourages somebody to do their best.”
Tattrie nearly qualified for a second event in the spring season. Like bull riding, he struggled in saddle bronc riding through the fall portion of the season and was 14th in the CRMR standings. But when the spring rolled around, he placed fifth or better at each rodeo to close out the season. This included a win at the Skyline Stampede in Fort Collins, Colorado, which allowed him to climb to fourth in the standings.
“To crawl from 14th to fourth in half the season was impressive to me,” he said. “I couldn’t have been happier with that.”
Over the course of this season, and in his first college season in the United States, Tattrie showed a large amount of growth. From a couple of “off” rodeos to being in contention for a national title, it has been a wild ride for the Alberta native.
“To see him come in and do well is great,” Glause said. “He was a bit timid when he first came in, but he worked hard and started to gain some confidence. To just see that confidence grow and that ability grow with it is great.”
Matt Atencio covers Laramie County prep sports for WyoSports. He can be reached at matencio@wyosports.net. Follow him on Twitter at @MattAtencio5.