Laramie County Community College Golden Eagles’ Shelby Veenstra (6) sets the ball during a game against Dodge City on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. The Eagles fell the Dodge City 3-1. Rhianna Gelhart/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
CHEYENNE – A pair of runs late in the third and fourth sets helped Dodge City Community College grab a 25-19, 14-25, 25-17, 25-23 victory over Laramie County Community College on Friday night.
The Conquistadors used a 10-1 run to knot the score in the fourth set, and closed the match by scoring six of the final 10 points. LCCC (0-1) led by as much as nine points in the final frame. When Dodge City pulled ahead 20-19, it was the first time it led in the fourth set.
“It wasn’t like we were really good and then really bad. It was more like we were really good and then we were hesitant,” third-year Golden Eagles coach Keri Coats said. “We were really good and then nervous, really good and then timid.
“We did some great things, it’s just a matter of how we tap into it a little bit more. At times, it seemed like it might have been a surprise to us that we were doing as well as we were.”
An ace serve by sophomore setter Nur Yaren Turkmenoglu gave Dodge City its first lead of the third set at 9-8. It outscored LCCC 11-4 to finish off the third.
The opening set was back-and-forth early before the Conquistadors pulled ahead for good at 8-7. The Eagles stayed within a couple points much of the frame before Dodge City stretched its advantage to as much as seven points.
In the second set, a block gave LCCC a 6-5 lead and it never trailed after that. The Eagles used an 13-2 run to take a commanding lead and evened the set count with a 25-14 win.
“We knew we were going to come out nervous in the first set, and we were OK playing through that,” Coats said. “You have to give props to Dodge City because they are a totally different team than they have been the past couple years.
“They came out firing and totally caught us off guard. We were already nervous and (Dodge City) just added to it.”
LCCC hosts Colorado Northwestern at 9 a.m. today, and closes out its own tournament against McCook (Nebraska) at 3 p.m. today.
Jeremiah Johnke is the WyoSports editor. He can be reached at jjohnke@wyosports.net or 307-633-3137. Follow him on Twitter at @jjohnke.