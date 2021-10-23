Laramie County Community College LCCC logo blue

CHEYENNE – Michela De Stefano had 22 kills and 19 digs to help the Laramie County Community College volleyball team to a 25-10, 23-25, 25-23, 25-19 victory over visiting Western Wyoming on Friday.

Rigan McInerney chipped in with 19 kills and 14 digs.

Shelby Veenstra dished out 26 assists, while Kiley Still added 21 assists and seven digs.

LCCC hosts Casper College at 3 p.m. today.

