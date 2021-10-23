Double-doubles help LCCC down Western Oct 23, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CHEYENNE – Michela De Stefano had 22 kills and 19 digs to help the Laramie County Community College volleyball team to a 25-10, 23-25, 25-23, 25-19 victory over visiting Western Wyoming on Friday.Rigan McInerney chipped in with 19 kills and 14 digs.Shelby Veenstra dished out 26 assists, while Kiley Still added 21 assists and seven digs.LCCC hosts Casper College at 3 p.m. today. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Latest Special Section 2021 Wyoming Football Preview To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Now UW reopens QB competition, takes ‘critical look’ at offense Fresno State hands UW first shutout loss since 2010 Experience, improved vision have Pugh excelling for T-Birds Josh Allen’s MVP chase captivates Cowboy Nation Pokes in the Pros: Five Cowboys start for their NFL squads Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! News Updates - Laramie Boomerang Want to keep updated on news headlines? Sign up today! News Updates - Rawlins Times Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! News Updates - Wyoming Business Report Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists