CHEYENNE – The Laramie County Community College men’s soccer team was disappointed with its loss to Casper College on Saturday, even though there’s no denying that the Eagles weren’t the favorites heading into that contest.
But with a short turnaround, the No. 17-ranked Golden Eagles put the loss in the rearview mirror and defeated Western Nebraska Community College 3-1 on Tuesday afternoon.
“It feels good to bounce back and just get the W,” sophomore Ethan Mathis said. “That’s all that really matters at the end of the day is that we got the win, and obviously that feels good with having a bad game on Saturday and bouncing back.”
The Eagles took a different approach entering Tuesday’s game than what they’ve been focused on so far during this young season.
LCCC coach Vince Gibson said his team has started searching for its new identity following Saturday’s loss.
“We’re loaded with sophomores from the 2019 team, and it’s the separation of ‘This isn’t the 2019 team. We have to identify who we are and create our own brand of soccer here,’” Gibson said. “That’s what’s happening, they’re understanding that now … now they’re buying into finding our own identity and just going forward with that, and that’s what happened (Tuesday).”
It didn’t take long to see that progress come out of the revamped Eagles.
Sophomore Abe Lopez found the back of the net in the sixth minute after he rebounded a save from Western Nebraska goalie Imanal Munoz and headed it in for the early 1-0 advantage.
Shots kept flying from the home team after that.
LCCC (2-1-1) had six shots on goal during the first 20 minutes of action, with the seventh coming in the 25th minute from Eric Thompson. Thompson received a cross pass near the back post from Noah Espino-Kennedy and headed it in for the 2-0 lead, which the Eagles carried into the break.
Western Nebraska (1-3) managed to get some offense going when Saugat Rai stole the ball in the back of the Eagles’ defense, split a couple of defenders and sent a ball past LCCC goalkeeper Brian Fierro. That was one of only two shots on goal that came from the Cougars, however.
In the 77th, Omar Castruita helped seal the game for LCCC with a free kick from nearly 25 yards out.
There were plenty of other looks from the Eagles’ attack throughout the afternoon. Four of LCCC’s shots bounced off the post, and a handful of others were juggled in front of the net prior to being cleared out by a defender.
“We could have finished more of our chances, for sure,” Thompson said. “We could have put more balls in the back of the net and scored a few more goals than we did, but you know, one step at a time, and one game at a time.”
With 43 shots, and holding complete control of almost the entire game, it’s hard to argue against the different approach coming from LCCC.
“We’re not switching up formations, per se, but we’re doing some things a little bit differently, so it’s going to take some adjustments,” Gibson said. “But, I liked what I saw (Tuesday) adjustment wise, and I think it’ll carry into the future.”
LCCC 3, WESTERN NEBRASKA 1
Halftime: LCCC 2-0
Goals: LCCC, Lopez, 6. LCCC, Thompson (Espino-Kennedy), 25. WNCC, Rai, 54. LCCC, Castruita, 77.
Shots: WNCC 3, LCCC 43. Shots on goal: WNCC 2, LCCC 16. Saves: WNCC 13 (Munoz), LCCC 1 (Fierro).
Corner kicks: WNCC 1, LCCC 22. Offsides: WNCC 0, LCCC 4. Fouls: WNCC 11, LCCC 13. Yellow cards: WNCC (Junis, 38), LCCC (Nunez, 37; Barojas 84).