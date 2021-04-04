CHEYENNE – A big second quarter gave the Laramie County Community College women’s basketball team the separation it needed to pull away Saturday afternoon.
The Golden Eagles outscored Central Wyoming College 21-7 in the second period en route to a 53-38 victory in a Region IX tournament play-in game.
Just a week ago, CWC (1-16) beat LCCC for its only victory of the season. This time around, it was win or go home and the Eagles weren’t ready for their season to end.
“We’re in regionals and we’re celebrating that, and we’re so happy,” freshman Lucia Fleta said. “But we just need to keep working hard and practicing.”
The Rustlers jumped out to an early 7-3 lead when Siona Astorga drained a 3-pointer. Fleta answered with a triple of her own and then grabbed a steal and finished at the other end to tie the game 8-8 following a CWC free throw. A few more buckets were exchanged and the game was tied 12-12 going into the second frame.
Sophomore Anna Terron shot a 3 from the top of the arc and it bounced off the front of the rim and rolled in early in the second quarter. That shot sparked an 8-0 run over the course of 2 minutes, 20 seconds – a run which CWC never recovered from.
Abby Garreaud went on a 6-0 run of her own midway through the period to increase LCCC’s lead and help her team carry a 33-19 advantage into the break. The Eagles were finding easy opportunities after forcing turnovers and getting out in transition, especially in the second quarter. CWC finished the game with 28 turnovers.
“We were playing great defense at the beginning of the game and it went from there,” Fleta said. “This week we were working a lot on our defense and it showed (Saturday).”
Interim Eagles coach Danielle Rinaldo added, “(Defense) is what kept us in the game, that’s what kept the momentum going our way. That’s something we stressed about all week in practice, especially how we had a poor defensive game our last game against (CWC).
“It was really nice to see us step up on that end of the floor.”
LCCC’s defense remained stout to start the second half. It was a good thing it did, as it only managed to score three points in the quarter. However, the Rustlers only netted four points of their own as the teams combined for seven total points in the period.
The shots started falling again in the final quarter but the Eagles secured the win to secure a spot in the Region IX tournament, which starts Thursday. LCCC opens the tournament with Western Nebraska at 2:30 p.m.
Fleta scored a game-high 18 points and dished out four assists. Garreaud finished with a double-double, finishing 11 points and 16 boards.
LCCC made its fair share of mistakes and had 18 turnovers, but the team remained focused throughout the contest.
“They just kept up the energy and stayed positive, even after some of our mistakes,” Rinaldo said. “They just kept working and just kept grinding it out which is what they’ve been doing all season. I’m so proud of this team and really thankful to be a part of this year.”
LCCC 53, CWC 38
Central Wyoming……. 12 7 4 15 – 38
Laramie County……… 12 21 3 17 – 53
Central Wyoming: Astorga 7, Terrazas 7, Motisi 4, Aumua-Tuisavura 7, Williams 10, Luti 1, Riwaka 2.
Laramie County: Terron 5, Fleta 18, Hester 5, Gutierrez 2, Garreaud 11, Bleda 8, Hobbs 4.